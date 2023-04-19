Norman residents will soon be able to make their voices heard on how the city will spend millions in sales tax and special revenue funds in the coming year.
Two public hearings on the fiscal year 2023 budget will be April 25 and May 23 ahead of the City Council’s meeting at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St, to adopt the document by June 13, the council learned Tuesday during a study session.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said the city’s financial position is a “tale of two cities” because the year proved to hold “the best of times and the worst of times.”
Most of the city’s funds are “healthy,” Francisco noted, including those dependent on the burgeoning sales tax revenue growth the city has enjoyed for more than a year. However, utility funds such as the water and wastewater fund which depends on fees is not as healthy, he said.
All revenue fund sources combined, Francisco projects the city will take in $261 million, but will spend $273 million. To spend $12 million more than the city will take in is not bad news, he said.
The city will not spend into a deficit, but will enjoy a carryover of surplus in fund balances, he said.
“We had been building up some good fund balances, particularly in the general fund,” Francisco said. “So, we are in fact in a position to provide some more services in some targeted areas, drawing down some of what you might call, surplus fund balances and that is a good thing.”
Sales tax revenue is projected to grow by 2% and use tax by 4% in the coming year, he noted.
The city enjoyed what Francisco called “sugar high” sales tax growth in 2022, with several months seeing collections jump 23% from the previous year-to-date period. Federal stimulus dollars circulating in the economy and inflation boosted collections last year.
As a result, sales tax funds which have required a general fund bailout won’t need one this year, Francisco said. The Public Safety Sales Tax, a voter approved quarter-cent sales tax, has required subsidies to keep the balance from going negative, but won’t need one this year, he said.
This year it’s the water fund, public transit fund, Westwood Aquatics and Golf Course fund and the capital fund that are in need of assistance, Francisco said.
Voters will be asked to adopt a water rate increase on June 13 to boost water fund revenue to address capital projects.
Francisco said Westwood’s fund is not keeping pace with the cost of staff while the transit fund will offer more services in the coming year.
Francisco proposed a $3.2 million subsidy to the capital fund to offset the need for fleet replacement. According to a study, the city should budget $6 million per year to replace vehicles, but only spends $2 million, he said.
“The things that we are buying with that $2 million are costing more and more each year,” he said.
The budget for the coming year will also make room for new positions in various departments, some of which are council and voter approved.
Following the April 2022 City Charter election, voters approved an amendment to add an internal city auditor to serve under the purview of the council.
Police to fill positions
After the council agreed to boost police funding to address the staff shortages last year, the department will fill nine open positions that were cut.
In addition to adding the nine positions back into the budget, the department experienced numerous retirements and officers who left for other departments between 2020 and 2021, The Transcript reported.
Chief Kevin Foster told the council Tuesday in the wake of increased recruiting efforts he hopes to fill 26 open positions in the coming year.
“That’s patrol, commissioned officers,” Foster said. “We’ll still add communication people and others.”
Francisco noted other proposed positions which will be added include an assistant city attorney and an assistant city manager.
Councilor for Ward 7, Stephen T. Holman, asked City Attorney Kathryn Walker if increasing staff in her department would cut costs if it meant the city would not have to hire outside law firms.
“To some degree, yes,” Walker said. “It depends on what type of litigation we have.”
Two zoning lawsuits in 2021 and 2022 “cost quite a bit” for outside legal counsel, she added.
“Other things we would probably get outside help with are not incredibly expensive, such as employment matters,” she said.
Holman noted that when City Manager Darrel Pyle was hired in 2019, the council appreciated that Pyle said he could “handle it without an assistant.”
“The city has grown a lot since then,” Holman said and added most cities Norman’s size have an assistant attorney.
Pyle described an assistant who would act as a liaison among other cities and watch over special projects.
“The ability to be monitoring and paying closer attention to public agendas inside Cleveland County and our neighboring public agencies,” he said. “What is it that they’re working on? What do we need to be aware of to make sure we’re not moving towards conflict?”
Councilor for Ward 4, Lauren Schueler, noted that staff requested 75 new positions and said it points to how lean the city runs services.
“We’re getting six,” Schueler said. “So, I just want our community to understand how lean we are on the city staff side. Every department is understaffed. When you call City Hall or Utilities, be kind and be patient.”
