Full Circle Adult Day Center, a Norman agency that supports families by caring for seniors and adults with disabilities, will step outside this Saturday to host a big throwdown that promises to get spicy.
The Guacamole-Salsa Throwdown and Street Dance is scheduled from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, outside Full Circle at 4223 28th Ave. NW in Norman.
Six restaurants have signed up to compete for the Golden Avocado Guacamole and Savvy Salsa trophies, and two bands will perform live for everyone who wants to dance or simply enjoy the music.
“This is going to be so much fun,” said Full Circle Executive Director Kim Zaman. “If the community comes out and has a good time, then we will make this an annual event.”
All proceeds will support the center’s adult day services program, and the Carl C. Anderson & Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation will match all funds raised up to $10,000. Full Circle is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and United Way partner agency that has served the community for 28 years.
Everyone who buys a ticket, which costs $50, will get six tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets can be purchased for $2 each. Micky B’s food truck also will be on site in addition to the restaurants offering tasting samples.
The restaurants competing for the two trophies are Charleston’s, Crispy Farms, El Sombrero, Midway Deli, Sante Fe Cattle Company and Tarahumara’s Mexican Café.
“We already have restaurants picking out the special spot to display the coveted Golden Avocado Trophy in anticipation of winning,” Zaman said.
The Mark Estes Acoustic Band is scheduled to perform before the judging begins at 7:30, and Phil Moss and the Old Bulldog Band will jam from 7:45 until the event ends.
Tickets to the Guacamole-Salsa Throwdown and Street Dance can be purchased online by visiting the Full Circle Adult Day Center website at fullcircleok.org and clicking the events tab. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.