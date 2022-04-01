All interested persons are hereby given notice that the City of Norman, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), is proposing to construct a new extension of James Garner Boulevard from Flood Avenue to Acres Street.
There will be a public informational meeting and open house to present project information and receive public input on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at 201 W. Gray St., Norman, OK 73069.
Visit this link for additional details and information: normanok.gov/news/informational-meeting-slated-discuss-proposed-extension-james-garner-boulevard-flood-avenue.
Questions may be directed to 405-366-5319.