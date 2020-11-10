As the City of Norman faces in person meetings next, the public will lose the ability to offer real-time comments by email and social media.
The Oklahoma Legislature enacted temporary changes to the state’s Open Meetings Act with Senate Bill 661 in March to allow public bodies to meet virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. It allowed the public to submit live comments without being present at the meeting.
Under the Open Meetings Act’s pre-pandemic provisions, public bodies are allowed to hold videoconference meetings, but other exceptions are disallowed that would defeat the interest of public safety, said City Attorney Kathryn Walker.
“This provision has been in the Open Meetings Act for a long time, but it is rarely used because it doesn’t make a lot of practical sense, especially in the context of a pandemic,” Walker said Tuesday in an email to The Transcript. “Five members of [City] Council must still appear in person. The four that appear virtually must appear from a site in their ward that is open and accessible to the public — and notice must be posted at those locations so the public can attend. Members of the public must be allowed to speak at the videoconference site in the same way they are able to participate at the regular meeting.
“In the case of COVID-19, when the primary risk is posed by close and/or long interactions with others where social distancing may not be possible, this quickly becomes unworkable. We also don’t have enough equipment to set up four virtual sites for public comment. Since the council has to appear on video the entire time, they would not be able to pass the iPad to a citizen desiring to contribute to public comment.”
The Open Meetings Act also states that “no public body shall conduct executive session by videoconference.”
The intent of the law’s videoconference clause was to accommodate someone who could not attend a public meeting, said Mark Thomas, Oklahoma Press Association executive vice president.
“It’s always been there,” he said. “It was to allow people that have a hard time getting to the meeting, people with disabilities and others to participate remotely. It’s been there many years and it’s not the end of the world that Senate Bill 661 provisions (are ending), which are the ultimate convenience to council members who would never have to attend a meeting, or ever face someone who voted against you.”
Thomas said public bodies can find a way to meet without SB 661 even as businesses have adjusted to operate safely.
“We’re not underplaying or trying to downplay the severity of the pandemic,” Thomas said. “There are so many things that can be done like masks, and other things that could and should be done. Norman has been a leader in that and other parts of the state have not and that’s causing everyone a problem. We’re not unsympathetic to the ravages of the pandemic at all. We’re saying if these other places have figured how to do limited participation, then public bodies can figure it out too.”
City spokeswoman Annahylse Meyer said seating will be limited during next Tuesday’s meeting as staff considers ways to keep councilors safe on the dais.
“We are exploring some options as to what that might look like,” she said. “Whether there needs to be some kind of barrier between council members, options that will allow us to hold meetings in the safest manner possible and that the public has the access they need to these public meetings.”
While the meetings will be streamed via YouTube and air on the local channel 20, Meyer said the public will not be able to send comments “over email or online.”
“Those rules are made at the state level in the Open Meetings Act,” she said.
Oklahoma Rep. and House Minority Leader Emily Virgin held a press conference Tuesday morning calling on fellow lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt to convene in a special session to extend the Open Meetings Act provisions.
“I have spoken with Republican leaders about a special session and I told them that we felt that needed to extend this provision and take care of other COVID-related issues, and as we saw from Republican leaders yesterday, they dismissed that. I’m hoping that after looking at the facts and listening to local elected officials, hearing from other public bodies, I hope they change their minds on that.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.