City Council candidates addressed several the hot-button issues Thursday night while facing questions from constituents who wanted answers to homelessness, policing, mental health and protecting the watershed.
The League of Women Voters hosted the forum at City Hall and allowed the public to question candidates from Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7. Wards 1 and 7 do not have opponents after Ward 1 incumbent Brandi Studley stepped down last week and Ward 7’s Stephen Holman did not draw a challenger.
Holman and Austin Ball, who is running for the Ward 1 seat, participated in the forum.
Ward 5 candidate Cindy Tuccillo said no one has a solution to homelessness, but if Norman didn’t act soon it would become like other states like California whose populations of unsheltered people have risen.
“Homelessness is an issue that, if anyone says they have a solution, that’s not true,” Tuccillo said. “In California? There’s a hundred different kind of programs and none of them are working.”
She added that the problem would spiral out of control “if we don’t get a grasp on it.”
No candidate offered a solution to end homelessness, but Tuccillo and Ball said that the homeless needed a “hand up” and “not a handout.”
Ward 3 incumbent Kelly Lynn said the matter should be left to non-profits to address and that more resources will draw more unsheltered to the city.
Holman noted that because Oklahoma City grew by 100,000 people in the last decade, homelessness is going “bleed over into all of our cities in the metro area.”
“We have to deal with it,” he said. “We can’t ignore it.”
Holman added that affordable housing is part of the solution.
An audience member asked candidates what policing and its role in mental health services should be. Another asked what they would do about the police budget, the largest in the city.
Ball emphasized the important role of police as first responders.
“In an emergency every second counts,” he said. “Every second we delay, having an officer on the scene, is the second someone could be bleeding out, somebody could be suffering from a mental health emergency. So when our officers … request a piece of equipment to do their jobs, we need to provide it.”
Ward 5 incumbent Rarchar Tortorello said he supported the department budget because police have to be staffed 24 hours a day, like military.
“They’re on call weekends and holidays,” he said. “The least we can do is give them what they want.”
Ward 5 incumbent Michael Nash said the council needs to consider creative cost saving measures and noted the city will hire an auditor who can help with the budget.
Candidate for Ward 3 Bree Montoya said budgets are a balancing act with limited funds, but said she supported the police department.
Lynn and Tuccillo said the department is understaffed.
Lynn also said mental health response is being served by private, state and county partnerships, while Holman said the city could collaborate with those local partners.
Montoya said the city “should help provide programs” for the multifaceted issue.
Tortorello said there’s only so much the city can do until learning more about the issue, but the city should help if it can.
Tuccillo said police are the first response because mental health is “on the precipice” of becoming a police issue. Nash supported mental health professionals responding to those calls but also tools for police to better assess them.
Questions about the protection of Norman’s water supply, Lake Thunderbird and its watershed, were mostly directed to Ward 5 candidates in whose ward the lake is located.
Tortorello and Nash both cited the importance of the city’s ongoing update to the Land Use and Transportation Plan, which will guide whether the area will stay rural or become urbanized.
Previous councils have voted against high density development with the belief that more land means stormwater runoff can be naturally treated to reduce pollutants in the lake.
Tortorello said it will be important who serves on the land use committee to speak up for the watershed’s protection. Nash, Tortorello and Tuccillo said they will vote to protect it, but Tuccillo said it would be important to persuade residents and their council members to see it their way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.