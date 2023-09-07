Today

9 a.m. — 6 p.m. Tractor Club Fun

9 a.m. — 10 p.m. Petting Zoo in Barn 10 a.m.. Exhibition Hall opens

4 p.m. Carnival opens

6 p.m. Baby Crawl/Stick Horse races

6 p.m. Antique Tractor Pulls

7 p.m. Cow Milking Contest in Barn

7-10 p.m. Entertainment — Wise Guys on Main Stage

10 p.m. Main Building Closes

Saturday

9 a.m.. Exhibition Hall opens

9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Tractor Club Fun

9 a.m. — 9 p.m. Petting Zoo in Barn

10 a.m. Car and Motorcycle Show

4-H Cloggers on Main Stage

11 a.m. State Kiddie Pedal Pull

Noon CARNIVAL OPENS

1 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pulls

1 p.m. Antique Tractor Pulls

3 p.m. Silver Spurs Square Dancing

7-10 p.m. John Arnold Band — Main Stage

10 p.m. Main Building Closes

Sunday

Noon Carnival opens

Noon Exhibition Hall opens

Noon to 6 p.m. Tractor Club Fun

Noon Petting Zoo in Barn

1 p.m. Wiener Dog check in Arena

2 p.m. Antique Tractor Pulls

2:30 p.m. Wiener Dog Races

2 p.m. Entertainment — The Jack Pratt Band on Main Stage

6 p.m. Main Building Closes

6-7 p.m. Release of Exhibits

Tags

Trending Video