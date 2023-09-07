Today
9 a.m. — 6 p.m. Tractor Club Fun
9 a.m. — 10 p.m. Petting Zoo in Barn 10 a.m.. Exhibition Hall opens
4 p.m. Carnival opens
6 p.m. Baby Crawl/Stick Horse races
6 p.m. Antique Tractor Pulls
7 p.m. Cow Milking Contest in Barn
7-10 p.m. Entertainment — Wise Guys on Main Stage
10 p.m. Main Building Closes
Saturday
9 a.m.. Exhibition Hall opens
9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Tractor Club Fun
9 a.m. — 9 p.m. Petting Zoo in Barn
10 a.m. Car and Motorcycle Show
4-H Cloggers on Main Stage
11 a.m. State Kiddie Pedal Pull
Noon CARNIVAL OPENS
1 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pulls
1 p.m. Antique Tractor Pulls
3 p.m. Silver Spurs Square Dancing
7-10 p.m. John Arnold Band — Main Stage
10 p.m. Main Building Closes
Sunday
Noon Carnival opens
Noon Exhibition Hall opens
Noon to 6 p.m. Tractor Club Fun
Noon Petting Zoo in Barn
1 p.m. Wiener Dog check in Arena
2 p.m. Antique Tractor Pulls
2:30 p.m. Wiener Dog Races
2 p.m. Entertainment — The Jack Pratt Band on Main Stage
6 p.m. Main Building Closes
6-7 p.m. Release of Exhibits
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.