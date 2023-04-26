The public is invited to attend the first meeting of the One Norman Vision steering committee and task force, where all issues facing the city will be discussed and prioritized.
The Stakeholders Summit is from 6-9 p.m. tonight inside the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts, 1809 Stubbeman Ave.
Public input is welcomed and citizens who participate in tonight’s summit could be elected to the task force by their peers, according to a news release provided by the Norman Economic Development Coalition.
The NEDC is facilitating the formation of a visioning process following a 2021 study by Economic Strategy Professionals, LLC which provided a “marketing analysis and positioning” report,” according to the release.
City Manager Darrel Pyle, who is a member of the NEDC board, said the visioning process is a step toward the implementation of the organization’s master plan.
“It’s important for the NEDC to develop a vision for the community related to their mission of economic development,” Pyle said. “Much easier to raise the funds necessary to compete in the world of economic development with a vision to implement it. I see it as “the thing we are selling when we are selling the benefits of staying, growing in or moving to Norman.”
More than 140 people were interviewed by the consultant firm and a common theme emerged to indicate the community suffered from a lack of collaboration and unity in the city, “citing significant breakdowns in communication, as well as antagonists intent on exploiting differences rather than commonality,” according to the NEDC.
The study recommended a new community development plan focused on community vision, private sector leadership, and regional partnerships.
City Council member Matt Peacock, who represents Ward 8, is co-chair of the One Norman Vision task force and steering committee. Peacock said the endeavor could not be better timed.
“This exercise is happening at a time where we need to identify who it is that we are as a community, and define where we want to go in the future,” he told The Transcript.
“As a city, we are currently faced with many challenges and opportunities, and I see this visioning effort as a vehicle for the citizens to coalesce around some common themes and objectives.”
The councilor added that public input is vital to the process.
“This process will not simply be a means to justify an end, but instead be a chance for residents to put real fingerprints on how we shape our city moving forward, and that is what excites me the most,” he said. “This vision will be our road map to advancing a positive future for Norman.”
NEDC’s masterplan coincides with the city’s own review of its Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation Master Plan, an effort to shape future zoning. The city was also selected to participate in a study by Strong Towns, which examines a city’s financial resiliency through land use and zoning ordinances.
Peacock said NEDC’s endeavor is just one more component needed for the city to move forward.
“When it is deployed in conjunction with our Strong Towns and Comprehensive Land Use planning efforts, it will create a synergy that not only defines our community’s desired outcomes, but also gives it the legal framework to be implemented,” he said. “I am very grateful for the trust that was placed in me by community leaders, and I feel a real responsibility to the success of this effort.
“I am fully committed to producing a vision that aligns with the makeup and values of Norman, and I want to applaud the steering committee for recognizing this fact in their selection of the task force members.”
Following tonight’s meeting, the process will continue when the 150-person Vision Task Force develops a draft community vision in May and June, the statement read. A draft of the vision report will be presented to the public on July 19th at a Town Hall meeting to seek the public’s input again.
More information about ONE Norman and the Visioning Process can be found at www.ONENorman.org
