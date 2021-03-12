Cleveland County elected officials are shuffling departments as the budget board prepares to shift oversight to the county’s commissioners.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to dissolve the longstanding eight-member budget board, but it will still continue to meet until the end of the fiscal year. The board met Thursday to discuss the county’s purchasing and human resource departments.
While proposed financial decisions have been vetted by the budget board, the dissolution of that board will mean budget matters fall to the commission and excise board for approval beginning July 1.
Court Clerk Tammy Belinson during Thursday’s budget board meeting asked fellow members that the purchasing department be moved from under the budget board to her office.
“The statute reads that you (purchasing) can really only be under the budget board or the county clerk,” Belinson said. “The budget board has to vote to if they want to move it back under the county clerk.”
Belinson told members even though purchasing would automatically fall to her purview after the board is officially dissolved, she wanted to begin transitioning the department into her office. The board approved the move.
Purchasing will be moved to the clerk’s office and work with accounts payable, Belinson told The Transcript following the meeting.
“That way they can work in unison with accounts payable and maybe we can expedite a few processes,” Belinson. “There are some things that purchasing really should be doing that are vendor oriented that my accounts payable is doing. We’ll be able to align the duties where they need to be.”
Belinson said she had no concerns about the shift from answering to both the budget board and commission to only the commission.
“The way the statute reads is that the county clerk can either be the purchasing agent or appoint somebody to be the purchasing agent, be it under the budget board or the county clerk. I didn’t feel comfortable making drastic changes without the permission of the board and the ‘what the hurry is’ is the end of the fiscal year is coming up. I’d like to get them down here, get the dust settled and let’s finish the year.”
The board convened into executive session to discuss the fate of the human resources (HR) department but no action was taken.
Belinson said HR has also been under the purview of the budget board. If the commission so chooses, it can move oversight of HR under its board, she said.
“There’s no state law that says us elected officials have to use HR,” Belinson said. “Each official can choose to utilize it (to hire) or not.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.