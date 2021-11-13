With Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine newly approved for children 5-11, Norman parents may be wondering when or why they should vaccinate their kids.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Oct. 29 that children ages 5 to 11 could safely receive the Pfizer vaccine at a lower dose than adults. As Oklahoma opens appointments for pediatric vaccines, here’s what you need to know about vaccinating your children.
Q: With adults generally more at risk for serious COVID cases and death, why should kids get vaccinated in the first place?
A: While it’s true children aren’t as likely to die from COVID-19 as adults, they can still face serious side effects and hospitalization, said Dr. Kate Cook, medical director of Pediatric Hospital Medicine at Norman Regional Health System.
“The kids who get hospitalized with COVID are more likely to stay longer than kids who get hospitalized with the flu, more likely to end up in the ICU and on a ventilator, and we see otherwise healthy kids get hospitalized with COVID,” Cook said. “Like 32% of kids who are hospitalized had no other health conditions to put them at risk, so it still is a big impact for kids.”
COVID-19 initially infected adults more than kids, but more children are now infected by the virus than were at the beginning of the pandemic.
Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with OU Health, said during a Tuesday OU Health livestream event that in early 2020, children represented about 3% of COVID-19 cases. Now they’re about 25% of weekly cases, she said.
Even with rising COVID numbers in kids and the emergence of the delta variant, the pediatric COVID vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing infection in kids 5-11, the FDA reports.
The COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t just reduce children’s risk of getting COVID, Cook noted — if a child does have a breakthrough case, their vaccination makes it less likely that they’re hospitalized or experience a very serious case. Dr. Lisa Makil, a pediatric cardiologist with OU Health, said the vaccine, like wearing a mask, provides one more level of protection against the virus, hopefully making a breakthrough case more like a common cold than a serious situation.
Cook also pointed out that by vaccinating your children, you’re not just protecting them — you’re protecting the people they engage with, whether grandparents, teachers or at-risk kids who are more likely to experience serious and life-threatening COVID cases.
“Kids can definitely spread COVID to folks who are more vulnerable,” Cook said. “You think about older adults, but also kids in this age group that can now be vaccinated often have younger siblings at home who can’t be vaccinated. So the more people who can get vaccinated create more protection around the folks who can’t.”
Q: What kind of risks could children face from getting the shot?
A: Oklahoma pediatricians said the benefits of getting vaccinated greatly outweigh any possible risks for children.
“For the FDA and the CDC to overwhelmingly recommend this kind of tells us as pediatricians that the benefits greatly outweigh any risks that vaccines might present,” Tyungu said.
Getting vaccinated could cause mild side effects — headaches, muscle aches, arm pain — the day after.
Pediatricians said they’ve heard concerns about the vaccine causing myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — but the condition does not seem to be an issue at all for 5 to 11-year-olds. When seen at all, post-vaccination myocarditis is very rare, seems to show up mostly in young men and responds quickly to rest and treatment, the CDC reports.
“This (younger) age group, it’s just not super common for them to have myocarditis in general,” said Makil, the pediatric cardiologist.
On the other hand, being unvaccinated and contracting COVID poses a number of serious risks. The risk of developing post-COVID infection heart problems is higher than the risk of developing post-vaccine myocarditis, The New York Times reports. As of this week, just under 600 people 17 and under have died from COVID nationally, according to the CDC.
Cook said data is still coming in on the long-term effects of COVID on children, but some children can see anything from headaches to brain fog for weeks post-infection. Children in athletics may need to receive cardiac clearance before returning to their sport after a serious COVID infection, she said.
A September report from the CDC lays out the risk: At that time, unvaccinated adolescents were 10 times as likely to be hospitalized due to COVID as fully vaccinated adolescents aged 12-17, the report notes.
“As a hospitalist, I see kids who get admitted to the hospital, and I think one of the most tragic things is when there’s something that could have prevented that from happening,” Cook said.
Q: Should parents vaccinate now, or is it better to wait until more kids are vaccinated?
A: Oklahoma pediatricians urged parents not to wait; several said they trust the vaccine and the process that went into it enough to have vaccinated their own children already.
The pediatric Pfizer vaccine has been authorized under emergency use, but that doesn’t mean any steps have been skipped in its development, Tyungu said.
In fact, Tyungu said, the vaccine went through all the safety and testing steps a vaccine normally would — the emergency use designation just meant the red tape around the process could be cut because of the international health emergency. According to the FDA, the vaccine was studied for safety on 3,100 children.
Cook said she would vaccinate children “right away,” and she has — all three of her own are vaccinated, Cook said.
“I want to be past this horrible chapter in our history as much or more than anyone else, and so anything I can do to move us past this more quickly, so my kids can get back to a normal childhood, is what I want to do,” Cook said.
With the holidays approaching and family gatherings imminent, Tyungu said now is actually the perfect time to vaccinate.
Makil said during the OU Health livestream that her five-year-old daughter was vaccinated soon after the shot’s authorization. Makil said though her daughter was nervous about needles and getting a shot, she had no side effects, and is now proud to tell people she’s been vaccinated.
“I think that we’re not really necessarily using our children as guinea pigs — I look at it as an opportunity for us to really make them safe, help our community, help us to move on in life and get to some sense of normalcy,” Makil said.
Pediatricians said it’s understandable that parents would be cautious, but emphasized that people who understand the science are confident in the vaccine.
“I just want to validate if parents are feeling nervous about this — I think that’s completely understandable, but you’ve got a lot of people who understand all the science behind it who are saying that this is safe.” said Dr. Stephanie DeLeon, a pediatric hospitalist with OU Health.
Q: Where can I get my child vaccinated?
A: Oklahoma is now offering opportunities for pediatric vaccine appointments. Parents can find appointments and availabilities on the state’s vaccination portal at bit.ly/3nchISV.
Norman area parents can utilize IMMY, 2701 Corporate Centre Drive, for a quick, drive-thru experience. The facility is offering free vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 by appointment, available at immylabs.com.