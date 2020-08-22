Due to the resignation of former Norman Ward 5 Councilor Sereta Wilson, the Norman City Council has been looking for her replacement within the city council.
“The Ward 5 selection committee had their first meeting on Aug. 17 to review the Ward 5 Council applications,” city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said in a statement. “Next Thursday, they will meet again to interview with their narrowed pool of applicants and present their recommendation for council approval at the Sept. 8 council meeting.”
The 10 remaining applicants include Brandon Clark, Bruce Jennings, Danielle Lynch, Glenn Veal, Greg Bryan, James Costello, Marc Etters, Marc Swarowsky, Maria Kindel and Michael Nash.
The Transcript reached out to each applicant and asked them three questions:
- Why are you running for Ward 5 city council?
- What kind of change would you like to see within the City of Norman?
- What is a policy that would directly affect Ward 5 that you are passionate about?
Responses
By press time Clark, Costello, Etters and Nash did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
Bruce Jennings
1. It appears to me that it’s an appropriate time in my life to try and give back. I’ve served in the military for a long time and my second career was in finance. I retired in February, and when all the things came up recently I really wanted to give back and help the community.
2. I don’t know exactly what that is. That would be the point of being there with an open mind and trying to study what's going on and use my years of experience to decide what’s best for everybody. We have a good community, the basics are here. We’re a great place to live, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look around for things to change.
3. In Ward 5, you’re out here on the east side and maybe a little bit like we’re ignored or we’re orphans. That’s just an impression, and just to make sure that the needs of the area out here in the more rural areas of our community are observed and watched for. Road repairs and some of the things like recycling that y’all have in town. There’s a couple different challenges there.
Danielle Lynch
1. I am running because I have a huge passion for policy and community service. So, I just see it as a way of being able to give back to my community.
2. I am a social work major, so I am all about creating that positive change that’s really just been a huge passion of mine. Recently, as I have shifted and kind of learned more in my education, I shifted from an individualistic level to wanting to work more on the policy and more macro levels and be a part of a bigger change.
3. Ward 5 is very unique in its demographics. We've got a lot of unique population out here, and it has a very unique need set than the other wards that are within the city. So, I really want to take time and hear from the constituents and hear what they’re concerned about, but some of my big concerns right now are the roads, the infrastructure and just making sure we have adequate resources out here as well.
Glenn Veal
1. I think it started off earlier this year and with everything on the news. I was griping about it and my wife said, “If you’re not going to put up, then shut up,” so I decided it was time to step forward and at least put my hat in the ring.
2. As far as changes in Norman I would like to focus on, “How do we make Norman more business-friendly?” I hear a lot of things from folks that we had a chance to get Costco and evidently they decided to pick Moore instead over us. ... I got the impression from folks I talked to that the city council just wasn’t interested in having another big name revenue generator for the city, business in Norman. ... My other thing is for homebuilders Norman seems to be super heavy in regulations — they talk about Norman being the nightmare city to go to work in. So how do we streamline that?
3. Right off the top of that comes to mind is refunding our police officers. We live in a rural area . We’re kind of sparsely populated out there. So, we’re out there, we're more exposed and having fewer officers patrolling that area doesn’t make us feel safer. … [Also] the homeless situation in Norman. … We’re over 100,000 people in Norman and with that comes the problems of a bigger city. We have a lot in the wilderness area, on the curb of Highway 9 and I-35 even on Alameda Street. There [are] tent cities popping up. I feel that they are our fellow Americans, and we need to try and help the best we can, but at the same time there are certain issues having those types of folks around bring. … So how can we help those folks, but at the same time make sure it’s safe for the rest of us.
Greg Bryan
1. [I’m running] because the seat became available, and I think as a businessman I have a lot to offer for Norman.
2. Not so much change the City of Norman, but kind of keep it along the same guidelines and kind of see how things go.
3. Well, I don’t really have anything that I’m passionate about there. It’s just a matter of going along with what the council wants and what my ward wants and things like that.
Marc Swarowsky
1. I noticed the council is not going in a direction that necessarily aligns with my thoughts, beliefs or values. And rather than sit back and watch it happen, I felt that I’d like to throw my name in the hat and try to be a part of the council and see what happens.
2. That night when they decided not to give the money to the police and give it to another organization, and I don’t know if I agree with that. I understand what the council wanted to do with that, but I don’t necessarily agree that was the best thing to do.
3. I’d like to see less involvement with the government. I’m passionate about things, but I’m not sure government is always the answer for filling the voids of the issues at hand. So I’d like to see less government but more corporation with local charities rather than imposing or requiring more tax money to help people. I think of a church organization — they help out quite a bit, but it’s not through taxes that they help. But if a local government could partner up with a church organization or some other organization, that's how I would tackle something like that rather than taxing everyone to resolve whatever the situation is.
Maria Kindel
1. It took some convincing, I dropped my application off the day of the deadline. Before, I had that feeling like “there are so many people that would be amazing at this,” and in my opinion people are naturally better for this. … But then I felt like “Ok, I do need to do this.”
2. My focus really right now is on ensuring that Ward 5 feels represented. I would continue having monthly meetings with the constituents and ensuring that they have all the information on anything that is being discussed on the city level. … I think it would be [wrong] to say, “I’m absolutely going to change this once I’m in.” I really feel that it’s more important to first and foremost to ensure Ward 5 is represented and involved with all of the issues as they’re discussed and decided and ensuring that Ward 5 stays valued as the watershed.
3. Ward 5 does feel quite a bit like “What am I getting for my taxes in Ward 5?” It’s not that they’re not getting anything; it’s just they all have to drive into town to get something. … We would like to have [good] services when it comes to trash and recycling as everyone else in the city. The city takes for granted that they can just take their trash and recycling out to a curb as opposed to driving it in a truck, trash wise only, sometimes that’s a quarter mile to put it at a main road to get picked up. And driving a [long way], depending on where you live, to get to a recycle center.
