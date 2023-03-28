An attorney who represents dozens of residents in an ongoing lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority argued in a court filing Tuesday the agency receives tax dollars, despite OTA’s stance that it does not receive any state appropriations.
OTA runs its operations on toll road fees and not tax dollars, the agency has said. According to attorney Stan Ward, the authority receives money through the state Motor Fuel Tax.
Ward’s argument arises in a lawsuit he filed in Cleveland County District Court this year on behalf of Norman residents who said the OTA should demand a $50 million refund from contractors who were paid unlawfully following the agency’s Open Meeting Act (OMA) violation last year.
The lawsuit, called a qui tam action, is an action that allows citizens to act as an attorney general to seek a refund for tax dollars paid improperly by a state agency. In addition to OTA, contractors who were paid for those plans year are also named in the lawsuit.
Ward filed the lawsuit after he won a judgement in December in district court from Judge Timothy Olsen, who ruled that the agency violated the open meeting law.
OTA announced plans to building two new toll roads in Cleveland County in February 2022 as part of a $5 billion, 15-year ACCESS plan to expand and improve its turnpike system. Olsen ruled that those plans were invalid, including contracts awarded for those projects, because OTA did not sufficiently state its plans on the meeting agenda.
The agency filed an appeal on the ruling in January, but state Supreme Court justices have not issued an opinion.
In a motion to dismiss the qui tam lawsuit, OTA’s attorneys argued because such action is designed to refund tax dollars unlawfully paid, the agency does not receive tax dollars and the lawsuit is invalid. The attorney also filed a motion to stay proceedings pending the outcome of the open meeting lawsuit appeal.
Ward argued in a court response Tuesday that OTA has admitted it is a steward of taxpayer dollars in a statement regarding the settlement for property it purchased earlier this year.
Citing a news report by The Oklahoman, the agency paid lawmaker Sherrie Conley $100,000 above the appraisal price for land in the path of a proposed turnpike. OTA’s response to the story was the settlement would “serve the public interest and protect public funds.”
Attorneys for OTA and its contractors have argued the case should be stayed until the high court determines if turnpikes in Cleveland County can be built. At issue in another lawsuit, justices will rule whether OTA had prior authorization in state statute to build them and determine if the agency can issue $5 billion in bonds to pay for it.
Ward countered in his response that legal questions in a separate lawsuit have no bearing on the qui tam lawsuit’s claims because it was unrelated to the open meeting violation.
“Simply put there is no conceivable way in which any ruling by the Supreme Court in the bond validation proceeding would have an impact on OTA’s award of engineering and right-of-way contracts in violation of the OMA,” Ward’s response read.
OTA spokeswoman Brenda Perry Clark told The Transcript on Tuesday the agency receives an apportionment of the tax, not appropriations.
“I should point out that it’s not an appropriation but rather is an apportionment which my understanding means it’s given off the top, before funds are appropriated,” Clark said.
According to the state’s website related to OTA, the agency has received motor fuel tax dollars since July 1, 1992. The money is available to fund debt service “to the extent other monies are not available,” the website stated.
It can remit unused motor fuel tax to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to which it has paid $900 million since 1992, the site stated.
