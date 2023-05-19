Today is the deadline to submit entries for the annual Cleveland County Oklahoma Home and Community Quilt Show, which kicks off in June.
The event is a fundraiser for Hester Sykes Memorial Scholarships for high school students going into college, according to organizers.
Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors, either at a public, private or home-based schools who wish to attend traditional college, technical institute, vocational-technical institutes, trade schools or junior colleges.
The exhibit, “A Stitch in Time, A Piece at a Time,” is June 16-17 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 601 E. Robinson St.
Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland said scholarship amounts have jumped from $1,500 to $2,000 in the past year.
“Our OHCE members work hard every year, raising money to support scholarships for Cleveland County students for college and technical job training beyond high school,” Cleveland said. “These scholarships often make the difference for students being able to continue their education.”
Carol Doner, Cleveland County OHCE secretary and Quilt Show receiver, said money raised for these scholarships comes from entry fees.
Quilters will have the opportunity to enter their art into 14 different categories: beginner’s, art, baby, recycled, patriotic, self home machine, self quilted on long arm, mini, rag, machine embroidery, hand quilted, handwork, applique, and miscellaneous, such as table runners and clothing.
Quits are not auctioned off, and will be returned to their owners following the competition. They will be locked in a facility, according to Doner.
A $5 entry fee will be taken at the door. Attendees can win door prizes or participate in a raffle. The grand prize winner will receive a sewing machine.
The Quilt Show is an opportunity for locals in the community to come together and share creative ideas.
“You don’t always know what your next project is going to be, but then when you are walking around and see something you like, you may say, ‘Oh, I want to do that,’” Doner said.
She said many vendors will sell fabric from popular quilts, so quilters don’t even have to make special orders before they start on a new project.
Doner pointed out the quilt show is not just for quilters. Presenters will talk about the history of quilts and share stories of how different quilts were used.
“I think a lot of people would like to come, even if they’re not quilters, just to walk around and look. A lot of times it reminds you of your grandmother,” she said. “We have bed turning, which means we’ll put an antique bed on a stage, and they’ll rotate quilts. Ladies will come and tell stories of quilts, often from the 1930s or ‘40s.”
Doner said one time a quilt fell apart and she found old newspapers stuffed inside it. Some of these quilts are over 100 years old.
“Back then, they would use whatever they could to keep warm,” she said.
Martha Augie, Cleveland County OHCE president, said quilts are a special form of art because they are not just to look at, but to use, and each quilt is different from the next.
“People love this art because they’re quilted with love,” she said.
Augie said in the 1800s, quilts were not just decorative, but functional, as houses did not have the kind of heating systems found today. That made blankets and quilts necessary to daily life, especially in the winter months.
She said traditionally, people received quilts when they had a baby, or when they got married, or at other benchmark events in a person’s life.
“People still use them, but now, they tell a story,” Augie said. “You can buy one that’s machine-made on Amazon, but it’s not the same.
“If someone gives you a quilt, it’s special. They have put a lot of time into it. They have created a design and sewed up all those pieces, just for you.”
Cleveland said the group was called Extension Homemakers until 2000, and it has always promoted giving back to the community.
“My grandmother Lavern Lemming was a member of Cleveland County Extension Homemakers,” he recalled. “In the 1990’s, my mother Barbara Cleveland was an Extension Homemaker of the Year. These groups give back to their communities and to the county in so many ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.