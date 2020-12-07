The Norman Collective for Racial Justice, formerly Norman Citizens for Racial Justice, expressed their disappointment with a judge’s ruling in a lawsuit between the Fraternal Order of Police and the City of Norman.
Judge Thomas K. Baldwin ruled in favor of the FOP, saying the city “willfully” violated the Open Meetings Act after it did not include an agenda item stating the council would consider a cut to police funding, The Transcript previously reported. The decision will mean the council’s decision to remove nearly $1 million from the NPD budget to community programs is invalid, the judge’s order read Thursday.
The city has announced it will appeal the decision.
Members of the collective said in a prepared statement that the FOP can enjoy “for the moment, a favorable ruling from a judge whose political sympathies for police overshadowed his fidelity to the rule of law,” it reads. “Whether this argument will hold up in a higher court remains to be seen.”
In an email to The Transcript, the collective specified its concern regarding the judge.
“We made the remark because of the political language used in the summary judgment, specifically the reference to ‘defunding’ the police, which does not have a legal definition but a political one,” the collective wrote.
“If there was an OMA violation as Baldwin had claimed, the whole budget would need to get re-voted on. There were many amended items on the floor during that meeting, including a general fund subsidy to the PSST [Public Safety Sales Tax], which gave additional money to the police budget. So if the issue was notifying the public about amendments, the appropriate restitution would be to have the whole budget re-voted on with appropriate notice. However, the only action that Baldwin required the city to take was to put the money that was taken out of the police budget back. Many amendments were made by the floor, but he only applied his ruling to the police.”
Baldwin’s assistant told The Transcript the judge does not comment on “continuing” cases.
The council first heard from protesters during the June 9 meeting, followed by a June 16 meeting where protesters and supporters of police converged at City Hall. The council voted during the June 16 meeting to remove $865,000 from the NPD budget and set it aside for community programs, The Transcript reported previously.
Then known as NC4RJ, the collective met with city officials on June 9.
“On June 9, 2020 City Manager Darrel Pyle, Mayor Breea Clark and Police Chief Kevin Foster took a private meeting with three members of NC4RJ to discuss the demands that had been announced on June 6th. In that meeting, it became clear to the members of NC4RJ that the city’s contract with the FOP was the primary obstacle to transparency and accountability for NPD. Now, in light of recent events, it is clear that the FOP is a major obstacle to the functioning of our local democracy as well,” their statement reads.
The group affirmed its commitment to remain engaged in local government and work toward a new model of public safety that is not a “police-only” approach. It advocated for social workers and mental health workers to respond to some calls instead of police, among other suggestions for the funds.
“The pandemic has made clear how unsustainable this model is,” their statement reads, citing the economic and public health impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. “In June, a large plurality of Norman residents asked the city to move in a different direction, and elected officials were persuaded by their constituents to invest in something new. The FOP is a powerful and well-resourced institution, but no amount of money or ‘cop-aganda’ will be able to make Norman residents unsee and unhear the public testimonies of police brutality and discrimination that were given in the city council chambers this past June. Norman residents will not forget that in a time of great suffering, the FOP chose to attack our local democracy out of a sense of entitlement to our city funds, instead of respecting the rights of our residents to make their voices heard by their elected officials.”
