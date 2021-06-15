Train Crossing Blocked

Cars sit at a railroad crossing on E. Eufaula St., Thursday, April 22, 2021, as the arms failed to go back up after a train came through Norman. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

After blocking traffic in Norman for more than two hours on Monday night, railroad crossing barriers should soon be repaired, officials said.

The barriers stopped traffic from crossing the tracks at Gray, Main, Eufaula, Duffy, Boyd and Lindsey, causing drivers to either wait at the tracks, find a different route or do what officials urge drivers not to do: Go around the barriers.

“While we understand that this was an inconvenience to citizens of Norman, it is important for members of the general public to know that going around crossing barriers is not only illegal, but extremely dangerous and could result in severe injury or a fatality,” said Ben Wilemon, external corporate communications manager for BNSF Railway.

Wilemon said the problem was called from a malfunction in the communication line that has since been identified.

“The prolonged activation of our crossing barriers in downtown Norman occurred because of a mechanical issue that severed the communication line that alerts the crossing signals when a train is approaching,” he said. “Our engineering team identified the source of the issue and is currently replacing the necessary part.”

When incidents like this happen, Wilemon said that drivers need to follow safety protocols and not do anything that could endanger themselves or others.

