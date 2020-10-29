Pouring rain, strong winds and cold temperatures Thursday did not stop Oklahomans from waiting outside to cast ballots on the first day of early voting.
The line began to form outside the Cleveland County Fairgrounds about two hours before the polls opened at 8 a.m. The line soon would wrap around multiple buildings as people began to make their way to let their voices be heard.
As voters nationwide continued to turn out in record numbers, Oklahoma appeared to be on the same trajectory. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 260,380 people voted either absentee by-mail or absentee in person as of noon Thursday. That is almost 7,000 more people than the 253,379 absentee voters during the entire 2016 presidential election.
In Cleveland County, a total of approximately 25,000 people voted absentee by-mail or in person in the 2016 presidential election. As of noon, Thursday that number for the county was 29,544.
Like many voters, the weather was no deterrent for Jill Floyd. She arrived at the polls at 7:30 a.m. and braved the cold and rain for about an hour before casting her vote.
“This process has actually been a lot better than the other [times I’ve voted],” Floyd said.
Local business owner and Norman resident Kara Tucker and her husband Dave Tucker also voted early at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds. Kara said that despite the cold weather and the waiting in line, everyone was excited to vote.
“When we would get up to the [poll] workers, we would [say], ‘Thank you for your service,’ and lots of people were saying that as well. There was a lot of gratitude, and it went by pretty fast,” Tucker said.
For the Tuckers, who usually vote on Election Day at their local polling stations, voting early allowed them to interact with other county residents who felt passionate about voting.
“[The line] was a little longer than it probably would have been on Tuesday, but when we go to our regular polling place, it’s just people in our own neighborhoods; but this was people from south Oklahoma City all the way down to Noble and Purcell. So it was kind of cool, although it took a little bit longer, knowing that people from all over our county were at our fairgrounds to vote. It was kind of a neat experience,” she said.
The Tuckers weren’t the only ones feeling the comradery amongst their fellow voters. Cleveland County resident Roshella Davis was walking around passing out blankets, mittens and ear warmers to those in line to help them brace the cold weather.
Davis, who had been in line for almost two hours, had made her way inside one of the fairground buildings where the line serpentined through. With it being warmer inside, she decided to help those who were still outside.
“I’ve got 12 grandkids and my car was full of hats, mittens, gloves and blankets, so I was inside where it was warm and there’s people out here where it’s cold, so I decided to just pass them out,” Davis said.
Cleveland County Election Board deputy assistant secretary Bill Pretty said the 2020 process is “almost identical to the 2016” presidential election, although the pandemic has forced them to take more safety precautions and put extra guidelines in place.
The ice storm and Norman’s widespread power outages had election officials worried about early voting as well, Pretty said.
“We were worried about power [at the fairgrounds] , we were worried about the internet and we still don’t have internet at the [CCEB] office next door, and why we’ve got it here is because I’m running a hotspot,” Pretty said.
He also encouraged voters to come out and vote early despite seeing the long lines.
“It goes fast. I know there’s a lot of people in line and it’s a little intimidating or discouraging if they pull up and see a line all the way down the building, but we normally will process a voter every six seconds; so usually the line does not stop moving,” Pretty said. “This would be a lot quicker, even though there’s more people, this would be a lot quicker than your polling place on Election Day.”
According to the state election board, as of 5 p.m. on Thursday a total of 292,073 have been voted across the state with 31,844 of those being in Cleveland County.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.