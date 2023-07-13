The Cleveland County Health Department is offering free mosquito larvicide to anyone who needs it.
In July, the Oklahoma City area has already seen 8.41 inches or rain, as of Wednesday afternoon, which puts 2023 in the top 10 wettest Julys on record dating back to 1892, according to The National Weather Center.
The record for July is 11.9 inches, and Mark Fox, a meteorologist at the center, believes the Oklahoma City area has a chance to reach it.
“We’ll have to have a perfect storm to get above it, but I wouldn’t be terribly surprised if we get in the top two or three wettest Julys on record,” Fox said.
Amy Allen, environmental health supervisor for the Cleveland County Health Department, said more rain means more mosquitoes, which is mostly a nuisance to those living in the area, but poses some health concerns.
“We do have mosquitoes that carry mosquito-borne illnesses,” Allen said. “The virus that we’re most concerned about is West Nile virus, as it is spread through mosquitoes and it moved through Oklahoma about two decades ago.”
To mitigate the spread of mosquitoes, Allen is asking individuals to clear out stagnant water from their properties, including clogged rain gutters, old tires and buckets.
“You may have discarded flower pots and planters or tires that just haven’t quite made it out to disposal yet,” she said.
Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma state epidemiologist, told The Transcript that residents need to abide by the four Ds.
“DEET, or bug repellent, dress, drainage and, if possible, avoid dusk and dawn,” Stone said.
She said it is important to address mosquito populations as they spread West Nile virus, which can be deadly for some.
“In most individuals, West Nile virus doesn’t cause the symptoms so most people that get bitten or infected by West Nile virus may not have any symptoms,” she said. “However, in some individuals, they can develop what we call West Nile fever, which means they may have a fever or rash, feel very tired, but, you know, eventually they’ll recover and get better on their own. However, West Nile virus can cause more severe disease including hospitalization and death.”
She said West Nile virus can induce meningitis, which can be lethal.
While in some cases it can be easy to discard water, she said some areas are increasingly difficult to discard, such as rain barrels, unused swimming pools and ditches. For these areas, it may be appropriate to use a larvicide to kill off mosquitoes.
Allen said it is important to treat stagnant water promptly before eggs have a chance to hatch.
“After it rains, we get nice little puddles of standing water, and a female mosquito will lay their eggs and soon enough, we’ll get baby mosquitoes,” Allen said.
She said Oklahoma is home to many different species of mosquitoes, but for all of them, eggs will hatch between one or two weeks. She said if residents apply the larvicide before that period, the entire area will see a drop in mosquito populations.
“The mosquito needs to have that water present for those eggs basically, no matter what mosquito species it is,” Allen said.
The larvicide the department is offering requires the user to apply granules to the stagnant water, which activates bacteria which, in turn, eat up the mosquito larvae.
“There’s a couple of different brands, but they work off of the same general principle,” she said. “They prefer stagnant standing water – stuff that’s been there a little while, not running water like you’d find in a stream or in a fountain.”
The packets of granules offer enough larvicide to treat an average yard that has standing water, according to Allen. She said the department will be willing to offer more packets to families with larger yards.
“Our supply right now is pretty good. I think we’ll be good through the end of the summer, but if we have a big demand for them,” Allen said. “We may run out, but they are free of cost, and they’re available free to the public until we run out.”
The larvicide can be picked up at the Cleveland County Health Department at 250 12th Ave. NE, or 424 S. Eastern Ave. in Moore.
