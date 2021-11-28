Two candidates for the 2022 mayoral election are raking in campaign money and in-kind donations, election reports filed with the City of Norman reveal.
The Transcript obtained available reports for incumbent Mayor Breea Clark and one of three other opponents, Larry Heikkila. So far, both will face local business owner, “Midway” Bob Thompson and optometrist Dr. Nicole Kish in the Feb. 8, 2022 election.
Candidates must provide a report to the city once donations have accumulated $1,000. Thompson and Kish have either not accumulated $1,000 or did not yet file a report with the city if they have.
Both candidates announced well ahead of the December 2021 filling period. The quarterly campaign contribution reports span July 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, with Clark’s report showing money raised prior to the reporting period.
The report for Friends for Breea Clark 2022 shows collections for cash and in-kind donations totaled $30,804.95 for the period. For the current reporting year, her campaign has raised in $67,041.03. She reported an ending balance of $50,260.87.
The same report for Heikkila for Mayor 2022 indicates he raised $40,026.65, of which $10,000 the candidate loaned to his own campaign. He reported an ending balance of $29,410.06.
Candidates who issue their campaign a loan may repay it with future collected campaign money.
Who donated?
Clark received money from out-of-state contributors, including a political action committee — Main Street Virginia PAC, based in Alexandria, Virginia, the report reads.
According to TransparencyUSA.org, the largest donor to the committee is Dwight C. Schar for $100,000. Current reports show her campaign has received $234,750 and donated $209,139.
Smaller out-of-town donations to Clark’s campaign included $250 from Christopher Paden in Los Gatos, California, and $100 from Kathy Maness of the Palmetto Teachers Association in Lexington, South Carolina.
Top donors for her campaign in Norman since the first quarter reports include consultant veterinarian Joe Carter for $2,700, entrepreneur Pete Wilson also for $2,700, Joshua Green for $2,700, Joe Wilson for $2,500, The Winston restaurant administrator Deidra Kistler for $2,700. Home builder Gene McKown donated $2,500.
Dr. Gary Raskob, dean of the University of Oklahoma’s Hudson College of Public Health and Regents Professor of Epidemiology, donated $1,500. Raskob often appeared at Clark’s request to speak to the Norman City Council at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Homebuilder Jalal Farzaneh donated $1,000, as did Hajeh Farzaneh and Vahid Farzaneh.
Heikkila’s third quarter report — the only one he submitted — shows his highest donor is accountant Doane Harrison and his wife Julie for $3,941.64. Harrison has announced his bid for Ward 4.
Hunter Miller donated $1,500. Three donors each contributed $1,000 — Tony and Leanne Delacluyse, Michael Patterson, and home builder Vernon McKown.
Two political figures donated to Heikkila’s campaign — Cleveland County District 3 commissioner Harold Haralson donated $250, while District 2 Darry and Tasha Stacy donated $100. Heikkila is chairman of the county’s excise board.
Campaign expenses
Clark’s campaign expenditures reveal a priority for fundraising and reaching voters on digital platforms. Texting campaigns, online donation platforms, website, and campaign management were the top cumulative expenditures. The campaign’s second highest expense was yard signage.
Heikilla’s top expenses included print, postage and campaign signs.