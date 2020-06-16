NORMAN — While 100 protesters attended last week’s Norman Citizens for Racial Justice event, Tuesday’s rally at Andrews Park drew an estimated 50 demonstrators before the Norman City Council meeting began.
Many protesters requested anonymity when speaking on the record. A spokeswoman with Norman Citizens for Racial Justice, a local advocacy and action-oriented affiliation of grassroots activists, said she did not want to give her name because participants were protesting against cops in the event titled “Call for Action: Part 2.”
According to Norman Citizens for Racial Justice’s online flyer, a pre-rally was slated for 6 p.m at Andrews Park to call for the defunding of the Norman Police Department. But plans changed.
According to one protester, the group used an app called Signal to communicate with one another. Although a rally at Andrews Park was publicized online, organizers told everyone via Signal to meet inside Norman City Hall, he said.
“We are here to demand that the city of Norman cut the budget of the Norman Police Department,” a spokeswoman for Norman Citizens for Racial Justice said. “We cannot continue to fund them the same and expect change.”
Another demand was to demilitarize Norman police and rid them of tear gas, rubber bullets and other weapons, the spokeswoman said.
Also on the list of demands was justice for those killed by the Norman Police Department and an end to the school resource officer program. On Thursday, Norman Public Schools announced the district will be keeping resource officers in Norman schools despite local demands for their removal.
“We are demanding justice for Marconia Kessee, Richard Lee Sanchez and for all victims of the Norman Police Department,” the spokeswoman said. “(We also demand) an end to the school resource officer program, which criminalizes students.”
At Andrews Park, speakers who had already been inside the city council meeting warned the protesters of what to expect once they were inside.
“I want to clearly state that since there are a lot of Blue Lives Matter people in there, we have already seen some types of agitation going on between the groups; It is in our best interest and your personal safety to ignore them,” a speaker at the rally said. “There are plenty of off-duty cops in that building right now as well, so just ignore them as much as you can. If you need space, come outside I really encourage you to do so because there is going to be a lot of tension within that building so I want you guys to prepare yourselves for that.”
Before making their way into the meeting, protesters at the rally shared their personal stories about their encounters with the NPD and the school resource officers.
Chants such as, “It is our duty to fight for our freedom, It is our duty to win, we must love and support one another, we have nothing to lose but our chains,” erupted as the protesters started to make their way to city hall around 6:30 p.m.
