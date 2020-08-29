The Norman CommUnity March and Rally was held Saturday in support of the Norman City Council and Mayor Breea Clark and to bring more awareness to racial injustice.
Over the summer, the council and mayor have been the targets of a recall petition from the Unite Norman group, which handed in signatures earlier this month. Unite Norman was able to get enough for Councilmember Alison Petrone of Ward 1, former Councilmember Sereta Wilson of Ward 5 who resigned earlier in the summer and Clark.
City Clerk Brenda Hall has said she will complete the verification process by Sept. 14, a full 30 days after signatures were submitted.
To show encouragement Saturday, rally attendees held signs in support of the council as well as other social justice issues such as racial equality. The march began at Lions Park and ended at Andrews Park.
“Our biggest goal is to spread awareness to what is going on and make sure people know as a community we can still come together and still have Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community and work together and have a common voice,” rally organizer Andy Coulter said.
Organizer Amanda Franklyn said supporters wanted to continue to see Norman move forward by becoming a more inclusive and progessive community. They also rallied to advocate for the current city council for playing a role in helping Norman meet that goal.
“We came today to raise awareness for the progessive advocacy that’s been happening in Norman for a long time,” Franklyn said. “ … We want to bring like-minded progressives in Norman together. At the rally at Andrews Park [Saturday], you will see community leaders and activists who have been doing work in our city for a long time.”
As the group began to march and make its way toward Andrews Park, a smaller group of counter-protesters arrived sporting “Make America Great Again” hats and shirts as well as carrying guns.
When the group finally arrived at Andrews Park, it grew to about 60 people as supporters congregated in the shade.
The speakers spoke about many topics, ranging from school resource officers to city budgets and the defunding of the Norman Police Department.
“As a founder of Norman Citizens for Racial Justice, when we say ‘we defund the police,’ we mean that,” NC4RJ co-founder Ashley McCray said. “We are going to take away every single extra dollar from their [ability] to cause harm to our communities. They are using that money to actively target, harass, surveil and harm our neighbors.”
University of Oklahoma philosophy professor Steve Ellis spoke to the rally goers about the racial inequities and the trauma school resource officers inflict upon children of color.
“We know policing in Norman is racialized, but here are some facts for you,” Ellis said. “A Black student at Norman Public Schools is three times more likely to have an incident — that’s how they report them as incidents — with the school resource officers in the City of Norman. In general, Norman police are five times more likely to go after a Black student for truancy kinds of issues. So there is no doubt that policing in Norman is racialized.”
The final speaker was Norman City Councilman Stephen Holman of Ward 7. Holman was an intended target of Unite Norman’s recall petition, but the group failed to get the number of signatures to recall him.
Holman spoke of his lifelong love for city government and urged everyone to get involved in it because without involvement change can never happen.
“Local [government] is where it’s most easy to get involved and where it’s the most impactful and successful,” Holman said. “ … We are up against a lot of issues in Norman right now. … I feel the council is very interested in taking on these issues and having real discussions about it and really looking at real policy instead of just talking about it.”
Holman thanked everyone for their continued support of the city council.
“You all have been so supportive, especially throughout the last month and a half, we just cannot thank you enough,” Holman said. “We need people behind us if we’re going to make bold decisions and bold change and we need to have that backup behind us.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.