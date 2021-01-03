Would you put a firecracker in your hand, light the fuse and then simply watch the fuse burn down until the firecracker exploded in your hand?
You know the firecracker is going to explode and hurt your hand. Why would you not do something to prevent that from happening?
Strange as it may sound, that’s how many people treat their computers. They know that computers crash, hard drives fail and viruses invade, and when that happens, all of their personal documents, family photos and tax spreadsheets will be destroyed.
Yet, they keep using their computers, tablets and phones as if they existed inside a bubble of magical protection, never backing up anything, all the while watching the fuse burn down until, boom, it’s too late.
Imagine you turn on your computer one day and are greeted with a ransom note. Your files have been kidnapped by Internet criminals, encrypted, turning them into encoded gobbledygook.
Maybe you can pay the ransom and get your stuff back. Many people have; others have paid the ransom and gotten nothing. Unless you have secure, ransomware-proof backups, your files are gone, and they’re not coming back.
For most home computer users, the results of such a cataclysmic event are merely disastrous. For most small businesses, however, the result can be deadly.
A study by Professors Smith and Williams at Pepperdine University, commissioned by DeepSpar Data Recovery Systems, found seventy-percent of small businesses reported that a single incident of data loss would be considered “significant and costly.”
What about a “major” data loos incident? As many as one-third of IT decision-makers believe that a major data loss incident at their firm could lead to bankruptcy.
“Although hard drive manufacturers claim less than a 1% failure rate, recent research by computer scientists at Carnegie Mellon University found that a 2%-4% failure rate is more common and under some conditions the failure rate may reach as high as 13%,” according to Schroeder & Gibson in 2007.
Those numbers may seem small, but with the three major hard drive manufacturers (Seagate, Western Digital and Toshiba) reporting sales of 468.9 million hard drives in 2015 (Market Views: Anandtech.com), even a modest failure rate of 4% means that almost 19 million of those hard drives will crash and burn.
Those figures don’t even take into account computer files stolen, erased or encrypted and held hostage by Internet criminals using viruses, infected websites and bogus emails.
It has been estimated that half of the small businesses enduring a cyberattack go out of business within six months as a result, according to “The Need for Greater Focus on the Cybersecurity Challenges Facing Small and Midsize Businesses,” Commissioner Luis A. Aguilar, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in 2015.
All this adds up to serious business for home and business computer users, alike. Next week: what does it mean to “backup” your computer? How is it done?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.