A bench trial to decide the fate of a commercial property in foreclosure with $12 million on the line is underway in Cleveland County District Court.
Commercial developer Sassan Moghadam contends his lender, RCB Bank, has accelerated a foreclosure on his Madison Square, 480 24th Ave. NW in Norman, despite what he calls a long history of “good faith,” but late payments.
Moghadam asked the bank to consider accepting interest only payments in Jan. 2021. Moghadam made his February payment 28 days late and claimed he continued negotiating for interest only payments when he claims the bank filed for foreclosure in April 2021.
The bank argued it had just cause for its actions after revenue bottomed out for the property, following the exit of the University of Oklahoma from its lease. The bank said it made repeated demands that were denied for additional collateral to qualify for interest only payments.
Moghadam’s attorney Robert Magrini argued the bank asked for tenant and other financial information, which his client provided in good faith with the belief his loan officers were considering his proposal for interest only payments after meetings with the lender.
Bank employees testified in court Monday they told Moghadam in meetings the bank would require a new appraisal and additional collateral, terms to which Moghadam did not agree.
Kyle Goodwin indicated that following repeated unfulfilled requests for more collateral, Moghadam instead told the bank he would “hand in the keys” instead. Loan officers testified they believed those comments indicated Moghadam abandoned the plan to make interest only payments.
Magrini said his client had full faith that the offer of interest only payments was still to be considered by the bank’s upper management, but claimed he thinks the proposal was never presented to the decision makers. Bank employees provided no proof that their supervisors had considered it, but said they repeatedly told Moghadam the terms of that deal required more collateral.
According to court records, Moghadam paid the February payment on March 28, and paid the March and April payments on April 14, but the bank returned it. It had already filed a foreclosure action April 9 and served Moghadam on April 13.
Magrini asked RCB’s vice president of banking, Don Phillips, if at any time his client “refused to make a payment?”
“No,” Phillips said.
Magrinie also stated bank employees never told Moghadam the loan would be in default “or you would call the note, accelerate foreclosure if he didn’t agree to an appraisal or additional collateral?”
“Correct,” Phillips said. “It would not be my decision.”
Goodwin claimed the late payments, the loss of more than $44,000 in rent and the failure to provide additional collateral, constituted grounds to accelerate foreclosure.
During previous arguments to the court, Magrini has argued that RCB cannot legally accelerate foreclosure based on late payments and one nonpayment because the bank had allowed him to do so since 2017.
The trial, with District Judge Thad Balkman presiding, continues through Wednesday.
