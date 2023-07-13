Norman victims from the Feb. 26 tornado can still receive $1,000 from the Realtor Relief Fund after the National Association of Realtors renewed its eligibility to distribute funds.
Earlier this year, the association received a grant of $70,000 to distribute to those affected by February’s storms, especially those south of East Lindsey Street near Reagan Elementary and east of 24th Avenue Southeast.
Currently, the organization has $50,000 left to dispense, or 50 more families it can assist. If the money goes unused, it will be returned to the national organization and redistributed for a different disaster relief project.
“We are running out of time,” said Amy Bladow, vice president for the Region 9 district, which oversees the Norman board office.
Tornado victims must turn in their paperwork to the association by July 27, according to Bladow.
Only one application can be submitted per household. After applications are submitted, Bladow said money can be processed from one week to 10 days.
The RRF was founded in 2001 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, The Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and since then, it has evolved to a natural disaster relief fund.
Money is raised from realtors and members of the community who want to do good in the world.
Bryan Boone, a victim who took advantage of the program, had gone to bed early the night of the tornado.
“About an hour after I had gone to bed I was woken up by how loud the wind was. And I thought, ‘Oh, it’s unusually loud,’” Boone said. “Then it became much louder than I had ever heard a storm before, and I could feel the wind rushing in, so I knew the tornado had actually breached the house.”
He ran to his storm shelter, and after it passed, he went out to survey the destruction.
“I came out when people in the neighborhood were going door-to-door, but the warning hadn’t cleared,” he said. “I grabbed a shirt and my phone, but I didn’t have any pants on, so I was like, ‘If the house has been blown away and I walk out of the storm shelter, this is going to be very embarrassing.’”
His roof separated from the walls, leaving a crevice where the two planes were supposed to meet. His windows were blown out and debris came through. A fence post penetrated his bathtub, and his home faced other forms of damage.
That night he used his power tools to board up windows so he could try to rest before dawn.
He said he is still talking with his insurance, which has told him his house is structurally sound, which confused him as some of his neighbors were able to report a total loss with similar damage.
Boone found out about the program through his mother, who kept in touch with the realtor that sold him the house.
He said dealing with insurance has been a hassle, and though the realtor program won’t fix all his problems, he said applying for the $1,000 check was easy and convenient.
“I just filled out that form and submitted it, and they reached out to me,” he said.
Individuals from 20 different households from Norman have already received money, including Sofia Alvarez, whose house was damaged by the February storm.
“As a teacher and new mom to a 2-week-old, to say I was overwhelmed when the tornado hit and having to pay for damages is a huge understatement,” she said. “This grant is a huge help and so appreciated.”
To receive an application, victims can email Robin Johnson, association executive to the Norman Board of Realtors, at nbr-ae@normanboardofrealtors.org or call 405-364-8724.
Applicants will need a government-issued ID, a copy of their mortgage statement, and bills or invoices for repair.
