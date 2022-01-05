A committee to redraw Norman City Council wards is to be dissolved at the Jan. 18 meeting, leaving residents in the dark as to which wards they will reside.
The decision follows accusations that partisan bias influenced the city’s Reapportionment Committee and follows the finding that the city violated its charter’s prescribed timeline to appoint a committee. Mayor Breea Clark said the process was too important to have doubts about transparency hanging over any decision to redraw wards.
“This seems like such an important process for our community that we need to make sure that it's transparent, unbiased and not political,” she said.
Two councilors and dozens of citizens opposed the existing committee's final report over accusations of gerrymandering after both lost precincts that voted for them to other wards — self-identified conservatives Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello.
Adding to those concerns were comments made during committee meetings from Ward 1 committee member Larla Turner that Tortorello “was dangerous” to the ward and “that should be considered.” During the committee's Sept. 27 public hearing she stated she should not have made the comment at that time, but further commented that the interests of people in her ward to live without fear of “white supremacists” should also be considered.
Tortorello said it proved partisan bias and demanded the committee be dissolved, but Clark declined, stating the comments did not impact the committee's report.
Tortorello also pointed out at the time that the city violated the City Charter's prescribed timeline to appoint a committee. The council approved the committee in January 2021, six months after the charter dictates it is to be formed. City staff said that it had no choice because U.S. Census Bureau data was four months late reaching local municipalities due to COVID-19.
When the council had the opportunity to accept or reject the committee's report in November, it accepted it by a split vote, 5-4, but not before the council attempted to rebalance the wards as is permitted in the City Charter. The council did not formally adopt the boundaries by ordinance, the Transcript reported. According to city staff, current ward boundaries remain in place.
During the council's Tuesday study session, Mayor Breea Clark suggested the committee be dissolved and a new one formed, she confirmed for the Transcript Wednesday.
“I told [councilors] to start thinking about who they're going to recommend for this [committee] from your ward,” Clark said. “I did not cherry pick the last committee.”
Clark noted that the committee did not have the benefit of state and county precinct locations at the time it deliberated boundary lines. City Attorney Kathryn Walker's Sept. 27 presentation indicated the committee tried to consider not splitting precincts, but council precincts could change after updated state and county precincts were set.
The council agreed to propose a charter amendment to voters that would not allow the council to amend the reapportionment committee's report, Clark said.
Tortorello said Wednesday he was pleased to see support from the council to dissolve it. A resolution is expected to be introduced during the next council meeting, he said.
“It's a good idea to start over again because of all the issues,” he said. “I think it was a win for me.”
Lynn also welcomed the decision.
“I believe this move is in the best interest of the citizens of Norman, and will allow for an untainted process moving forward,” he said.
Tentative dates for the new committee to form and submit its report for public hearing and council consideration remains unknown after The Transcript requested more information from city staff.
A request for comment from the committee’s chairwoman Aleisha Karjala was not returned.