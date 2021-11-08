Norman residents will have a chance to make their voices heard on proposed City Council ward boundaries during an upcoming public hearing.
The Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee was charged with equalizing each ward within a +/- 5% deviation of their goal to place 16,003 people in each ward.
Other considerations were common interest, ethnic backgrounds and drawing lines as straight as possible to prevent confusion for residents over which side of the boundaries they reside.
The committee held a public hearing on Sept. 27 and on Oct. 21 submitted the report to the council.
A special session for the council’s public hearing will be held at 5 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 16, according to City Clerk Brenda Hall.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the council will follow state law in additional public hearings before adopting the ward boundaries, which are subject to change if the council chooses to redraw boundary lines.
“Council will hold the public hearing and hear the input, and then meet immediately following to discuss whether or how to change the boundaries,” Walker said by email. “Once there is a consensus, we will bring an ordinance forward changing the boundaries formally. Under state law, we intend to provide 30 days’ notice before the public hearing that will occur with 2nd [sic] and final reading of that ordinance.”
Because of the requirement to hold hearings, it would be impossible for the adopted boundaries to apply to the 2022 council and mayoral elections, Walker said. The filing period for council elections is typically the first week of December but has not been slated, the Cleveland County Election Board said.
“Because of the 30-day notice period under state law for the public hearing for adoption, we won’t have an ordinance in place before the filing period for next year’s elections,” Walker said.
Maps drew controversy
Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello and Ward 5 residents contested the committee’s proposed boundaries during the public hearing on Sept. 27.
Tortorello’s ward will lose 11 square miles west to Ward 6 if the council approves the committee’s report.
The self-identified conservative claims gerrymandering because Ward 1 Reapportionment Committee member Larla Turner referred to the councilor as “dangerous” in a committee meeting.
Turner, who is Black, later said at a public hearing that her ward and her community “have shared interest in not living in fear and having violent white supremacists” in the city.
Tortorello attended the Jan. 6 rally for former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
Tortorello also claims gerrymandering because he will lose portions of three swing precincts that voted -12, 30 and 36 in his favor to Ward 6.
Residents objected to seeing part of their largely rural Ward 5 placed in a sprawling urban Ward. Many also said the committee failed to adhere to the City Charter, which requires members to consider keeping wards of “common interest” together.
Several characterized the ward’s interests as farmland, a need to protect the watershed and Lake Thunderbird from pollution and captured rainfall to keep private water wells full.
While Norman does not have legally-defined areas of common interest, Walker said agricultural land could be considered common interest by the committee.
Remarks recorded in the committee’s meeting minutes revealed some members considered the interests of the University of Oklahoma when discussing the impact of ward boundaries.
Walker also noted in emails with Tortorello that Ward 5 did not have enough population to retain itself as an equally populated ward without deviating by more than 10% from other wards.
“As you adjust one ward and ‘fix’ its population deviation, it inevitably impacts another ward’s population, which requires more adjustment and you keep doing that until you get the numbers right,” she wrote. “There are likely multiple ways the ward boundary lines could be adjusted to get the numbers right.”