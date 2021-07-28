As the residential market rides the momentum of the pandemic boom in the coming years, the commercial sector could also see the effects from 2020, especially as changes in the way people work birth new trends.
Brad Worster, a commercial real estate broker in Norman for 25 years, said he and colleagues in his field haven’t seen a year like 2020 before.
“Over the last year, we’ve seen more disruption to the commercial markets than anybody has seen that is still alive,” Worster said.
When trying to forecast what the next 15 years could hold for the market, Worster said more of the climate will be affected by last year alone than the last 15 or 25 years collectively.
When the economy shut down amid closing offices and certain businesses deemed non-essential, less people were commuting or working at all, which resulted in a significant decrease in demand for commercial property.
“People still hired me to sell or lease their property, so I kept trying to figure out ways to make the sun shine, essentially,” Worster said.
Worster said nothing could be done when every sector of the industry was at a standstill but for multifamily investment, which kept moving because of lengthy transaction timelines.
Office downsizingA trend Worster expects to continue is businesses looking to one-story buildings instead of highrises, which could prove beneficial to Norman.
He said companies are figuring out they have more space than necessary, and having two floors of a downtown building is often unnecessary.
Worster is noticing an emerging strategy called “hub and spoke,” in which a business may keep a portion of their main office in downtown Oklahoma City, but open a branch office in a suburb like Norman.
In Norman, Worster said a company could get a comparable office for one-third to half the cost per square foot of a space in downtown Oklahoma City.
“Even if they keep their same size footprint, but have those satellite offices, a company could save 50% on their rental expenses,” Worster said. “That might be one of the great things for Norman’s future, is the rebirth of the suburb.”
Worster said a downsizing trend has emerged as businesses look to let their lease expire so they can move into a smaller space. Over the coming years, Norman could benefit from that pattern.
“Norman small office space rentals should be pretty solid,” Worster said. “The office market here has the potential to actually grow, but it’s because we’re stealing it from Oklahoma City.”
E-commerce shapes needAccording to Statista, worldwide e-commerce sales saw the largest annual jump ever recorded last year, moving from $3.35 billion in 2019 to $4.28 billion in 2020.
While 2021 is forecasted as a more modest increase to $4.89 billion, Worster said the need for more warehouse and distribution space to accommodate that jump is present in both larger port cities and smaller cities like Norman.
“We saw an increase of 39% in online sales from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021,” Worster said. “I read that every $900 of online sales needs another square foot of distribution warehouse space to make it work.”
Over the next 10 to 15 years, Worster anticipates an era in which big box retailers must adapt. If shopping can happen through a store’s mobile app, he said there will be a faction that never steps foot in that store again.
Taking physical shoppers out of the equation will likely mean an increase in last-mile distribution hubs in cities like Norman, Worster said.
With in-person classes back at the University of Oklahoma, Worster also foresees a student housing rebound.
Preleasing rates for the 2021-2022 school year are looking strong — according to RealPage, preleasing jumped 9.4% month over month in March, and 9.6% in April and May.
“I think the market will strengthen from a multifamily standpoint and an investment standpoint,” Worster said.
Worster said the direction and growth rate of commercial real estate in Norman over the next 15 years will depend on entertainment, amenities and the quality of schools.
“You don’t want to live somewhere where you have to travel all the time,” Worster said. “If you’re in Pauls Valley, maybe you drive to Norman for dinner on Friday night, but Oklahoma City isn’t that far away. Oklahoma City tax dollars plummeted in 2020, but Norman’s grew.”
Worster correlates the growth with consumer habits during the pandemic.
“They ordered to-go from local restaurants in town, shopped online and stayed here instead of going to Oklahoma City,” Worster said. “If Norman can capture some of that, I think Norman has a bright future.”