Targeted officials in a recall petition drive are fighting back with a nonprofit organization, a legal challenge and a website to raise money for legal fees.
Following a signature drive by Unite Norman to recall odd-numbered councilors and the mayor, Ward 1 Kate Bierman and Ward 5 Sereta Wilson decided to challenge the recall. Wilson formed a 527 nonprofit organization that has raised around $4,500 in two days since the website launched, Bierman said Thursday.
The tax-deductible donations will be used to pay for legal fees as Ward 3 Alison Petrone challenges the recall in Cleveland County District Court.
The city charter requires signatures from 25% of registered voters for each seat. Unite Norman did not submit signatures for Bierman or Ward 7 Stephen Holman.
The clerk received 3,291 of the 2,588 required signatures for Wilson, but Hall did not certify the petition after Wilson resigned. Hall received 3,444 of the needed 2,573 signatures for Petrone and certified 2,580. She received 20,661 of the 18,154 signatures required for Mayor Breea Clark but certified 15,954.
• Nonprofit focus: While the focus of the project is on the legal challenge, other goals have emerged for the group. The project is something that will stick around for some time because they expect more recalls in the future, Bierman said.
During Tuesday night’s council meeting, some Unite Norman supporters threatened to recall or vote out an even-numbered ward councilor. The newly elected councilors in Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 cannot be recalled within six months of an election, according to the city charter.
“The Norman Voter Protection Project was named that way so it could outlast this particular recall initiative. We know that Unite Norman [has] threatened recalls as a way to keep council members in line — both against council members they’ve already tried to recall and also the even-ward council members that they were prevented from recall — so any additional funds will be used for that, but we’re also working on a voter enfranchisement project,” Bierman said.
As the legal challenge questions alleged fraudulent signatures and petition gathering procedures, Bierman has been auditing signatures. She intends to publish the names of everyone who signed the petitions in a searchable format to the website where people can learn if their names were added without their consent, Bierman said.
During the process, she noted many who signed were not registered to vote.
“We have noticed, as we’re looking through these petition pages, that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people who live in Norman who are not registered to vote here,” she said. “Whether or not they agree with us politically, we want them to be enfranchised to vote on things that affect their pocketbook and things that affect their daily lives. They clearly care about what’s going on here, and they have the right to have their voices heard.”
Possible enfranchisement efforts could include mailers and voter registration events, she said.
As a 527 nonprofit, the group will be required to file reports with the Federal Election Commission and will voluntarily file with the state and Norman Ethics Commission.
“It seems to be a little bit of a gray area when it comes to conducting recall work, whether or not we need to file with the [Oklahoma] Ethics Commission and the Norman Election Commission, but out of an abundance of caution, we are going to file with them anyway,” Bierman said. “If they tell us we don’t need to, then that’s fine, but until we’re told that we don’t need to, we will file federally and locally because we feel it’s important to be transparent and accountable with this money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.