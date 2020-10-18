Organizers of a petition to recall Ward 3 Councilor Alison Petrone say a lawsuit challenging the signatures is not over.
Unite Norman joined a lawsuit Petrone filed in district court on Sept. 22 against City Clerk Brenda Hall, in her official capacity only, to challenge false and duplicate signatures. Petrone also alleged that the organization used deceptive means to obtain them and challenged the clerk’s petition form and the City Charter’s language for recall petition procedures.
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton said after Petrone’s attorney presented 12 signatures for his review, he and the clerk agreed eight were duplicates. On Oct. 13, Knighton filed a lawsuit, which acknowledged that there are now not enough signatures to consider the petition valid. On the same day, attorney for Unite Norman, Glenn Coffee, asked the court to hear his client’s side of the matter.
Knighton told The Transcript last week that a review showed two more which were invalid. The final count brings the petition to three signatures short, which makes other arguments “moot.”
While Coffee did not return a call for comment, Unite Norman released a statement saying the battle is “far from over.”
The group’s co-founder Russell Smith said that if the city can subtract signatures from the petition, then their own arguments to validate stricken signatures should be heard.
“Our signature count shows that there are at least 100 more signatures that are valid and that should be counted,” said Smith. “Council Member Petrone can dance in the end zone all she wants, but it’s a premature victory dance. We will challenge this legally to ensure that every citizen’s voice is heard in this process. This is far from over.”
Unite Norman also is making similar arguments in a lawsuit against the clerk filed on Oct. 2 to challenge “the number of signatures needed in the recall against Mayor Clark,” their statement reads. They “will now enjoin that legal effort with the Petrone recall. A judge will likely ultimately decide which signatures qualify for recall.”
The Ward 3 recall petition required signatures from 25 percent of voters registered in Ward 3, or 2,573 signatures, to be valid. In total, 3,444 signatures were submitted for Petrone, and 2,580 were verified as eligible voters.
According to the legal notice published in The Transcript on Sept. 23, of the necessary 18,154 signatures required for the office of mayor to be recalled, Unite Norman submitted 20,661 but only 15,954 were verified.
A hearing had been set for Dec. 14 for the challenge to the mayor’s petition by Judge Lori Walkley, but court records show it was set in error and has been reassigned to Chief District Judge Thad Balkman. No hearings have been set for the Petrone lawsuit, which also was assigned to Balkman.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
