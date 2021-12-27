Politics in Norman were both a microcosm of state and national issues and unique to the confines of the city this year.
City leaders in 2021 made important infrastructure decisions including appropriations for an emergency operations command center and stormwater projects. They’ve also heard proposed changes to city government that would affect city council, taxes and utilities.
But politics beyond city budgets and infrastructure also were seen this year. These views came to a head in September, when a councilor accused a member of the city ward redraw committee of gerrymandering his ward because her political views conflicted with his.
The Transcript has compiled a recap of the most prominent news events in city hall this year.
Election results
Each spring brings a municipal election, but not necessarily new faces, to the Norman City Council.
Results of the odd-numbered election saw two incumbents unseated. Ward 1 went to Brandi Studley whose victory was absent the incumbent Kate Bierman who decided not to seek a second term. Ward 3 Kelly Lynn defeated incumbent Alison Petrone and incumbent by appointment, Michael Nash in Ward 5 lost his seat to Rarchar Tortorello. Incumbent Ward 7 Stephen Holman held onto his seat.
Unite Norman claimed victory when its two endorsed candidates — both self-identified conservatives — Lynn and Tortorello won.
In a constant battle to keep a representative in Ward 2, Lauren Schueler was appointed by council after the newly elected official Matt McGarry won his seat but resigned just weeks later. His win was the result of a special election following the death of David Perry, who had been elected in February 2020, but died weeks after he was sworn in.
Spending money
The city turned its attention to the budget cycle in early 2021 for the upcoming fiscal year ending 2022 report.
With federal money that carried into 2021 from Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds, staff eagerly waited to cash in on $22 million from American Rescue Plan Act to boost funds.
Though stymied by the lag in the release of official allocation rules from the U.S. Treasury Department, the city planned expenditures based on preliminary rules.
Popular priorities included $4.5 million to purchase depreciated housing to donate for public housing to alleviate affordable housing shortages and homelessness and $9.5 million to supplement a shortfall in dollars to build an emergency operations command center.
Despite pushback from citizens in subsequent council meetings who said the money should go to people most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the council ultimately voted to approve the expenditure for the project. If additional money becomes available for the EOC, the ARPA dollars would be reimbursed.
The council also agreed to set aside $3 million for stormwater projects.
Proposed changes
The city’s Charter Review Commission delivered a report in August on proposed changes to be put to voters at a future date.
Those could include changes to the time limit for recall elections, voter approved utility rate increases, voter approved tax increment finance districts, longer terms of office for city councilors, and changes to monthly compensation for the council, among others.
The discussion on proposed changes will continue in January 2022, The Transcript learned in November from City Attorney Kathyrn Walker.
Gerrymandering?
Norman was no exception to the aftermath of a delayed U.S. Census 2020, but it was not the only controversy surrounding the report.
Tortorello declared political motivation played a role in the new boundaries for his and Lynn’s Ward 3 boundaries after both would lose swing precincts to other wards. Ward 5 accused the committee of not keeping a ward of common interest — a mostly agricultural one — together.
The committee was also accused of racial bias when a member referred to much of Ward 5 as “white supremacists.” Larla Turner made another comment during a committee meeting when she referred to Tortorello as “dangerous” to the ward and the committee chair stated it did not play a role in the overall decision to redraw boundaries. Tortorello attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. in support of former President Donald Trump.
Tortorello promised to take legal action if Mayor Breea Clark did not disband the committee and start over.
The Transcript found through experts that a case against the city’s committee would be difficult to prove because the seat is nonpartisan, the absence of exit poll data and other factors.
Homelessness
Between decisions, city officials also heard recommendations to address the homeless population and considered decisions going forward.
A study by the nonprofit Homebase outlined 40 recommendations to the city to address homelessness.
Among the recommendations were safe and affordable housing, transportation to resources and employment, more robust data collection and coordinated prevention assistance.
The city has also eyed other locations for its emergency homeless shelter.
The shelter is temporarily at 325 E. Comanche St. and has 35 beds.
City officials have considered property at 718 N. Porter Ave. They’ve also considered the Griffin Memorial complex if they successfully negotiate with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Norman Forward
The city in 2021 put to an end the long waiting period to find the money and location of a new Senior Wellness Center.
Stakeholders and city officials broke ground on Nov. 1 at Findlay Avenue and East Rich Street.
The $12.4 million project was funded with $8.5 million from the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund, a voter approved half cent tax, and $3.9 from Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act dollars.
An additional milestone last fall included a ribbon cutting at Ruby Grant Park for improvements also funded through the Norman Forward sales tax.
The celebration toasted the addition of the Norman Forward Youth Football Fields and an art installation titled Gems by artist Nathan Pratt on Oct. 18.
2022 elections
Yet another election season came due in the fall as dozens announced their bids for even-numbered ward seats and the mayor.
Four filed in December to challenge Clark. She will face Dr. Nicole Kish, “Midway” Bob Thompson, Larry Heikkila and Alice Stephensen-Leuck in the spring 2022 election.
Ward 2 drew incumbent Lauren Schueler and challenger John Argo.
Ward 4 Lee Hall chose not to seek another term, which leaves Teresa Borum, Helen Grant, Doanne F. Harrison and Gale Hobson to vie for the seat.
Ward 6 incumbent Elizabeth Foreman drew opponent Alex Torvi.
Ward 8’s Matt Peacock will face Scott Dixon.