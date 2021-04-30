T.J. Campbell Construction Co. will begin reconstruction of 156th Avenue Southeast on Monday, weather permitting.
The project starts at the intersection of 156th and Maguire Road and extends north 3.75 miles to the Norman city limits stopping just south of Imhoff Road.
The project includes improved drainage and ditches along 156th, replacement of drainage structures and new asphalt pavement. The reconstruction will be completed in four phases over the course of a year.
Phase 1 is the reconstruction of 156th between Maguire and Etowah Road and is slated to take 90 days, weather permitting.
During construction, the road will be closed to through traffic. Local access will be maintained for residents along that mile.
To minimize disruption and avoid delays, all other traffic should follow the detour signs in place during construction.
Phase 2 includes the reconstruction of 156th between Etowah and Post Oak Road.
More information regarding additional phases and construction timelines will be provided as the project progresses.
T.J. Campbell Construction Co. and Cleveland County crews said they will work diligently to minimize the impacts associated with the construction throughout the duration of the project.
