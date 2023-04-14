Thursday turned out to be a day to remember for the University of Oklahoma.
OU set a new record for fundraising in a single day, raising $22,647,864 during Giving Day 2023, the university reported in a news release.
Students, alumni and friends also participated in 24 hours of social media challenges to raise support for their favorite causes.
The university reported receiving 5,035 gifts from all 50 states, marking the first time the annual fundraising event received donations from each state.
Sixteen of these gifts each totaled $250,000 and above, including $3 million from the McDonald family; $3 million from Millard Brent; $2 million from Tom Lorz; $1.5 million from the Farzaneh Family Foundation; $1 million from Duane Motsenbocker; $1 million from Michael Wilson; and $1 million from the Do family, the university reported.
The university also reported receiving two gifts of $3.5 million and $1.3 million from anonymous donors.
These donations will help support Lead On: The University of Oklahoma’s Campaign for the Future, a $2 billion comprehensive fundraising campaign that aims to transform the university and create new opportunities for students and faculty.
The seven-year campaign, which was launched in 2020, has already raised over $775 million, thanks to the generous support of donors from around the world.
“The Lead On campaign for OU is more than just a fundraising effort — it’s a bold vision for the future of our university that changes lives,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors, we are well on our way to transforming our university and creating even greater opportunities for our students and faculty.”
OU Giving Day is the university’s largest fundraising event of the year, bringing together the entire OU community to support students, departments, programs and groundbreaking research across all three OU campuses. The annual event also educates students on the importance of philanthropy in the educational experience.
“The OU family continues to astound us with its incredible generosity,” said Amy Noah, vice president and chief advancement officer for the OU Foundation. “We can’t overemphasize how important Giving Day and private support are in helping OU’s programs and student groups continue to thrive and provide a memorable OU experience. Our community’s support each Giving Day helps us keep the OU spirit and legacy alive for years to come.”
The university thanked those who contributed to this year's Giving Day and Lead ON campaign.
"Your support makes a tremendous impact and helps OU provide an exceptional educational experience for its students, a spokesperson said in the release
For more information about how to support the University of Oklahoma and the Lead On campaign, please visit leadonou.org.
