Red Dirt Collective will be having our 4th Mutual Aid Fair from 12-3 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26 at Irving Rec Center on Vicksburg Avenue.
There will be free groceries, hygiene products, clothing, brake light repairs, bike repairs and haircuts. Norman Parks and Rec will have games for the kids and there will be a seed starting station for our community garden. It will be a great time, we hope you can make it out.
There will also be free lunches provided by PPL. Free books will be given out by Little Read Wagon, pet food and supplies by St. Francis ARC, menstrual products by Period OKC, first aid supplies by Oklahoma Street Medics, additional hygiene products by Sierra Club Red Earth, soaps by Wild Bergamot Bath and additional supplies donated by Neighborhood Bicycles, O'Reilly's and Guestroom Records.
No proof of residence is required.