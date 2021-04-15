Power Rangers fans will have an opportunity to meet the Red Ranger at Speeding Bullet Comics this Friday.
From 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jason Faunt, who starred as the Red Ranger in the series Power Rangers Time Force! will be at the shop, located at 614 N. Porter Ave. Faunt’s visit is part of his nationwide tour to help raise money for comic shops affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans can purchase autographs for $40, an autograph/selfie combo for $60 and other specialty merchandise at the event. Speeding Bullet Comics manager Dan Nash said those who wish to bring their own Power Rangers memorabilia can get it signed, or they can purchase the toys and memorabilia pieces at the shop.
“If they’ve got anything to bring, I’m sure he’d be happy to sign in it,” Nash said.
He said the meet and greet will work similarly to when Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger, came by the shop for an event last October. Nash said Frank’s visit was well received.
“Everybody that walked through the door was really excited, like ‘wow I got to meet my childhood hero,’” Nash said.
Nash said like the fall meet and greet, in-store capacity will be limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re not going to be using the app or that kind of thing this time around,” Nash said. “If people are parked up here by the sidewalk, we’ll probably just have them wait in their car a few minutes, and then we’ll let them know when the next person can come in.”
Nash said everyone at the shop is appreciative not only of community support throughout the pandemic, but of Frank and Faunt’s efforts to help out shops.
“We’ve had many customers and newcomers come in weekly to tell us they’re glad we’re still here, and we’re looking forward to having [Faunt] and everyone out,” Nash said.
For more information about Faunt and the meet and greet signing, visit the event’s Facebook page.
