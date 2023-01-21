The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents voted Friday to cut a number of academic service fees for graduate students beginning with the 2023-2024 academic year.
Officials, who met on the OU Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City, said the purpose of the move is to simplify student registration and encourage enrollment.
“The steps we have taken to reduce fees for graduate assistants goes hand-in-hand with our ambition to become a top-tier public research university,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a news release.
“This move not only helps our students, it better positions our graduate and research programs to compete with our aspirational peers, leading to enhancements in our faculty recruitment, research productivity and undergraduate learning.”
Harroz told Regents the university has consolidated approximately 700 fees into 50, which would be more “digestible” for students.
The university announced service fees for the coming academic year will include a 59% reduction for each graduate college-level program and technology fee on the Norman campus.
“Over the past four years, the Norman campus has reduced fees for 18 credit hours of enrollment for graduate assistants by over $2,000 annually, the release stated. “The latest reductions would save graduate assistants an additional $1,700 annually, bringing total annual savings to students with graduate assistantships to $3,700 since 2018.”
The fee amounts vary by department. Architecture dropped from $126.8 to $52.52; arts and sciences from $111.20 to $46; atmospheric and geographical sciences from $124 to $51.50; business from $109.25 to $45; earth and energy from $137 to $57; education from $122.35 to $50.50; engineering from $139 to $57.50; fine arts from $130 to $54; international studies from $114 to $47; and journalism and mass communications from $155.75 to $64.50.
Additionally, Regents voted to establish fees for new online programs that will be divided into an online program fee and a tuition and mandatory fee.
Art management will cost $985; applied computer science, $985; engineering leadership and management, $985; sustainability: energy and materials management, $985; applied statistics, $818; interdisciplinary studies, undergraduate, $500; and interactive studies, undergraduate, $500.
The domestic application fee will jump from $40 to $50 for Fall 2024 applications.
Several aviation courses, meanwhile, will see fee increases of 13% on average per class.
“The changes included here are special instructions for aviation forces. and it increases the hourly cost for airplane usage,” Harroz said. “There are program and technology fees … to make sure we are competitive for graduate assistants.”
The president said that in 2018, the university realized that it was not competitive for graduate assistants, and so money from fee increases will be used to support aviation studies.
“So between 2018, and now with this item passed, it would put our cost for GAs and decrease it in line with the [Associated Aviation Underwriters] public peers that we aspire to be,” Harroz said.
The board also approved a new Master of Science degree and a new Doctor of Philosophy in learning experience design and technology, or LXDT.
“In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, learning designers must be able to effectively integrate the latest technologies into meaningful educational experiences across in-person, online or blended learning environments,” the university said in a statement. “The new master’s and Ph.D. LXDT programs will prepare graduates to address these emerging demands.”
