Regents increase fees, housing and food costs at Thursday meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — OU regents voted Thursday to increase housing and food rates — along with several academic program fees — as university administrators shared budgetary updates and savings plans.
The board met for almost four hours Thursday, mostly in special committee meetings, at the Health Sciences Center campus. The half day of meetings followed nearly an entire business day spent discussing legal matters and pending lawsuits in executive session Wednesday.
Thursday’s official meeting started late and lasted only about 45 minutes, as the regents moved quickly through OU, Cameron and Rogers State universities’ business. The board convened without its three newest members — Eric Stevenson, Gary Pierson and Michael Cawley — all appointed to the board by Gov. Kevin Stitt within the last year.
In the 20 minutes they spent on OU issues, the regents confirmed Scott Fritzen as the new dean of the College of International Studies. Fritzen, currently with the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, will start as CIS dean and associate provost for global engagement on July 1.
When questioned by the board, faculty senate chair Joshua Nelson told regents that faculty members have had a collaborative relationship with OU’s administration, and have felt involved throughout processes like Fritzen’s selection.
“We have enjoyed a positive working relationship with the administration — we have been involved in these searches, we have had productive conversations, we have found no cause to pass a single resolution,” Nelson said.
The board also approved rate increases for student meal plans and residence halls for the 2020-2021 school year. Starting in the fall, yearly prices for all residence halls (including Traditions West and the Kraettli Apartments) and meal plans and will increase by 3%, while rates at the Residential Colleges will go up by 6%.
Regents voted to increase some academic program fees, a move that will mostly affect the College of Arts and Sciences and the aviation program. While the aviation course fee increases range from an $11 price hike to a $544 increase, most other programs’ fee increases were much smaller.
While the board’s official meeting was quick, the regents had significantly more conversation and commentary during the early morning’s three open committee meetings, during which they were not allowed to take action.
The board eventually approved academic program fee increases on the Norman campus in its official meeting, but regents Natalie Shirley and Leslie Rainbolt both questioned the increases in the committee meetings earlier in the day. Interim President Joe Harroz and Provost Kyle Harper told the board that the increased fees were necessary to fill funding deficits and fund necessary resources for certain academic departments.
"I do have some concerns about this, but I also understand the need to be able to pay the bills," Shirley told Harper and Harroz.
The board also got an update on the university’s financial condition during the first committee meeting of the day. OU’s last president, James Gallogly, painted a bleak picture of OU finances during summer 2018, telling the board then that the university was running millions of dollars in debt and had multi-million-dollar deficits each year.
Ken Rowe, OU’s chief financial officer, told the regents Thursday that the university has been taking a hard look at the budget, and unlike in past years, has already created a deficit projection for the next fiscal year. Rowe said that since August 2019, OU has reduced expenditures by $50 million, and has set a goal to cut at least $25 million more this year.
The university also plans to save about $4.4 million a year by updating utilities at the Norman campus, OU announced. The regents Thursday approved OU to seek $85 million in bonds to fund the updates.
“We are on plan for this year, [and] we are working, for the first time that we know of, on a 2021 plan, and how we stand relative to that in looking toward a five-year plan,” Harroz told the board during its official meeting.
After Thursday’s meeting, OU administrators have just over a month to prepare for the next regents meeting, at which Harroz and the President's Academic Program and Budget Advisory Committee will present OU’s strategic framework. The strategic framework, a plan that will define and guide the university's goals and priorities for the future, was supposed to be ready by February, but will wait until the March 10-11 board meetings.
Harper, who co-chairs the advisory committee and has helped lead the framework creation, said the strategic framework process has been “exhausting,” but that administrators will be ready to present a plan that has involved lots of community feedback.
“It’s exciting to think about a plan that will help shape the university for five years,” Harper said. “We’ve just lacked a written, shared strategic vision that we can all point to, and I think it will be great for the community.”
