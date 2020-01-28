The OU Board of Regents could approve rate increases for Norman campus meal plans and housing, as well as confirm a new dean of the College of International Studies, at its regular meeting Thursday.
The board will meet at OU’s Health Sciences Center campus in the Robert M. Bird Library Wednesday and Thursday. The 8:30 a.m. Wednesday meeting will be in executive session, where the regents are set to discuss pending litigation involving OU.
The regents are not authorized to take any votes or make any actions in these committee meetings. Meetings will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday, when the regents will hear updates from multiple OU, Cameron and Rogers State committees in open meetings.
They will be able to take action in their regular meetings, which will start at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the library's auditorium. After hearing from Rogers State and Cameron universities, the regents will move on to OU business involving all three of the university's campuses.
OU interim president Joe Harroz will propose rate increases for meal plans and all housing options at the Norman campus except Traditions East. The price increases, which would be effective in the 2020-2021 school year, will apply to the Kraettli Apartments, Traditions West and the Residential Colleges, along with all freshman dorms.
If the regents approve, yearly prices for all residence halls, meal plans and the Kraettli Apartments would increase by 3%, while rates at the Residential Colleges would go up by 6%. For example, a standard meal plan would go from $2,308 to $2,377 a year, while a double room in Couch, Walker or Adams tower would go from $3,189 a year to $3,285.
Harroz will also ask that the board confirm Scott Fritzen as dean of the College of International Studies and associate provost for global engagement. If approved, Fritzen — currently at the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy and Governance — would start the job July 1.
The regents will also hear a proposal that university administration be allowed to submit a request to Oklahoma’s governor, speaker of the house and president pro tempore of the state Senate to be able to issue bonds. The bonds OU is seeking would fund up to $85 million in improvements and additions to the Norman campus’ utility system.
Midway through the OU meetings, the regents will go into executive session. The agenda does not specify what they will discuss, but topics could range from pending litigation and personnel claims against OU, to real estate issues to financial investigations or claims.
The regents will vote on proposals to increase fees for multiple Health Sciences Center and Norman campus programs (the detailed fee increases are outlined in Thursday’s agenda). They could also approve a change to OU’s diplomas that would mean one of a student’s majors is listed on the diploma (previously, majors were only listed on student transcripts).
Harroz will also propose a number of degree program additions or modifications, including adding a new 100% online Master of Arts in Nutritional Sciences at the Health Sciences Center's College of Allied Health. With approval from the regents, the HSC’s new Certificate in Clinical and Translational Services will also be available 100% online.
With the regents’ approval, OU would also bring its existing Bachelor of Science in Computer Science to the Tulsa campus, and would make several other programs available online (including a master of human relations and a graduate certificate in criminal justice administration).
The regents' Thursday agenda is available in its entirety here:
Emma Keith
