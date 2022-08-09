Registration closes Tuesday for Cleveland County residents who want to participate in the annual free horse show scheduled to take place late this month.
The Cleveland County Open Horse Show kicks off at 8 a.m. Aug. 27 inside the arena at the fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St. The show is not only free to attend, it’s free to enter, but the registration deadline is Aug. 9.
Signup can be completed on the Cleveland County Fair website, or by visiting the fair office and picking up an entry form.
The show runs the weekend before the fair starts, and is a favorite for the equestrian community or anyone looking to learn more about the sport, according to the county website. Age brackets include junior for riders aged 13 years and younger, senior for riders ages 14-18 and open for 19 and up.
Ribbons will be awarded to those who place in the Western Pleasure and English Hunter categories. According to the American Quarter Horse Association, Western Pleasure evaluates a horse on their manners and general quality of movement on a loose reign.
County Horse Show superintendent Amber Spires said the style includes a western saddle and attire like long jeans, chaps and a western shirt.
“It’s on a rail, so you go around the outside of the arena,” Spires said.
The English Hunter style incorporates a smaller saddle with no horn, with attire that includes a collared shirt tucked into breeches with black boots.
Categories of the hunter style at the show include crossbar, working hunter, hunter under saddle and hunter command, according to the show bill.
Spires said most fairs don’t have open classes for adults, which makes Cleveland County’s annual show unique.
“We don’t have a ton of open participants, but we do have more coming this year than typically,” Spires said. “Usually we’ll have like two or maybe three, but I think this year we’re going to have several.”
Spires’ daughter Charlotte Spires will compete in the senior riders category. She is preparing to show two horses.
“I really look forward to the jumping classes and just getting to be around all my friends, hang out and have a good time,” Charlotte said.
Those looking to watch can bring a chair or sit in the bleacher area. Spires said it’s free to watch, and anyone can come and go as they please.
