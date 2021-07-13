Registration for Norman’s 17th Annual Citywide Garage Sale is now open to residents.
The garage sale runs Aug. 6 to 8; residents can sign up via the city’s Action Center.
The city will have a list of registered residents and their addresses available for the sale. Attendees aren’t required to register on the website in order to have a garage sale, and no permit is required on the dates of the citywide sale.
“Registered participating addresses will be listed on the City of Norman website, and hard copies will be available at City Hall and the Norman Police Department,” the city said on its website. “Participants must sign up before 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 to be included on the list.”
Residents can register on the City of Norman’s website; questions can be directed to the Action Center at 405-366-5396 or action.center@normanok.gov.
Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.