Norman families looking for immersive, educational experiences about the city’s past can sign kids up for the sixth annual Children’s Summer History Camp Series at the Moore-Lindsay House.
The camp series will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the museum’s Carriage House every Wednesday and Friday afternoon in July. The programming is designed to give children ages 7-12 an interactive and entertaining look at how past generations lived. All camp sessions include a history lesson, a craft, game or activity relevant to the topic and a look inside the house.
Camp topics for the 2021 series include Junior Curator Camp, Pioneer Cooking, Pioneer Childhood and Victorian Tea Party.
Amy Pence, museum manager at the Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum, said the Junior Curator Camp shows kids what it’s like to work as a curator by letting them handle artifacts and set up a small display in the museum for future visitors.
“The Pioneer Cooking Camp will take [attendees] into a kitchen around that time where they look at all the different tools and they make their own bread dough to take home and bake and they make butter,” Pence said.
Pence said Pioneer Childhood will teach kids about the life of a child during that time period, starting with chores and school, where they will learn and play different games.
Victorian Tea Party will include a history lesson about the significance of tea parties, and of course, involves a tea and snack party experience after the educational portion. Pence said there will be lemonade for those who don’t want tea.
“They get to set the tables and they get to create their own centerpieces for the table,” Pence said. “It’s not just coming in and everything’s already set up — they get to see what it would actually be like to host a tea party.”
To accommodate high demand, two sessions of each topic will be offered. Participants may sign up for as many camps as they wish, but the museum is requesting that enrollees limit themselves to one session of each topic.
Each session costs $5. Camps are drop-off and registration can be found online at normanmuseum.org/summercamp.html.
