As the City of Norman and advocates work to find a solution for a community fridge that the city displaced late last month, advocates say the fridge’s removal is just one instance in a history of disregard for Norman residents in need.
The community fridge was first placed at the Resonator Institute on Main Street, and opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2021. Ward 4 Lee Hall helped advocates get city approval for the community fridge, and said it initially received approval.
The fridge was regularly stocked full of food that would disappear within the hour due to high demand, advocates said.
On June 16, the fridge received its first ordinance violation from City Code Compliance; on July 31, advocates had to move the fridge to inside Outreach Thrift at 621 12th Ave. NE, limiting the access the community has to it.
The ordinance the city cited to remove the fridge was an antiquated one, Norman Mayor Breea Clark said, put on the books when fridges locked from the outside in an attempt to prevent kids from getting stuck in a refrigerator.
“No person shall keep, maintain or allow on any premises owned or controlled by him, any abandoned, unattended or discarded icebox, refrigerator, or other container or appliance of any kind; and the continued existence of such abandoned, unattended or discarded articles shall constitute a public nuisance,” the ordinance reads.
The community fridge was utilized and is currently missed by Norman residents from all walks of life, not just the city’s homeless population.
“It's unfortunate, because even though I do know people who are homeless did use it, I observed more families and moms coming up with grocery bags taking things out of there,” said April Heiple, the executive director of Food and Shelter. “There were so many barriers to getting help that it just seemed like a low barrier solution. This was a good thing for the community.”
During a Norman Human Rights Commision meeting Monday night, Clark proposed an amendment to the ordinance that would okay unattended community fridges. The move would make Norman the first city in Oklahoma to officially legalize community fridges.
“Norman has often led the way with a variety of human rights issues from having Groovefest, the oldest human rights festivals in the world, to banning conversion therapy, so this isn't new,” Clark said. “I'm excited that we get to lead the way and hopefully it will affect change in other communities because they can again model any ordinance that we create.”
But some Norman residents who have dedicated their lives to helping the unhoused believe that while Norman fights for marginalized communities at face value, the city actually does more harm in practice. As increasing numbers of Norman residents use social media to voice their displeasure with the city’s unhoused population, advocates say that instead of finding ways to help those in need of shelter or food, many— including the city itself — have tried to find ways to criminalize poverty.
“It was hard hearing the mayor try to drum up excitement for Norman being the first city in Oklahoma to pass a fridge ordinance, when the reality is there are free fridges in OKC and Tulsa — Norman is just the first city to shut them down,” Alan Hatcher, a volunteer with Resonator Fridge, said following Monday’s meeting.
Hatcher said he feels that the city’s strategy for dealing with people who are homeless is more of an “exterminator” approach, not an attempt to lend a helping hand.
“Their strategy is if there are people living in one place, then you get rid of that place and then they go to another place, and then you get rid of that place. So it felt like the fridge was just the latest victim of this exterminator strategy that the city is employing,” Hatcher said.
In May, the city cleared out an encampment at Carter Avenue and Alameda Street that had been home to 20 individuals; the city plans to use the space for a public park and for stormwater mitigation. Hatcher said the fridge is the latest casualty.
“People were at Sutton Wilderness and their belongings were trashed — people were at the camp of Carter and Alameda and then the city got hold of the property and they were kicked out … and then people were next to the fridge and then boom, the fridge gets [deemed illegal],” Hatcher said. “So it seems like they’re using this strategy, and it’s really frustrating to see because it's not going anywhere near a solution that will meet people's needs.”
Bridgett Burns, an advocate for the unhoused who helped run the community fridge, said instead of re-victimizing — and in some instances, criminalizing — people who are struggling with homelessness, the city should look at the signs and think of a permanent solution.
“We need a day shelter,” Burns said. “We have all these complaints, and all these people are just showing up somewhere, and they just keep getting herded to one place or another, and obviously we need another place for them to go. And outside is not it.”
The city has been working to find permanent solutions for people whose encampments have been destroyed; according to an email sent to city employees by city homelessness coordinator Michelle Evans, 12 of the 22 individuals from the Carter and Alameda encampment are housed, and another nine individuals are pending housing. The city is also in the middle of a commissioned study that will inform a more permanent strategic plan for assisting Norman’s homeless community.
“Year to date, the Continuum partners (City of Norman assisted as well by TBRA funding) housed: 54 individuals and family members from various funding sources; Sec 8 Vouchers, CoC grant funds, ESG grant funds, TBRA (Tenant Based Rental Assistance),” Evans said in the email.
The city’s emergency shelter at 325 East Comanche St. sees an average of 24 people a night, according to the email.
A permanent fix
Hall and Ward 1 Brandi Studley said at Monday’s Human Rights Commission meeting that they support the city’s amendment to the refrigerator ordinance, but believe the city still needs to do more.
Studley, who works with Norman’s homeless residents via the Social Injustice League, said her solution would have been leaving the community fridge in its original location while the city finds solutions for the “ordinance stuff,” because some people are now without access to cold food, water or other drinks.
“I don't think code enforcement necessarily was malicious, and my personal opinion — and based on what I've seen on social media — is that some of the business owners around there didn't like homeless people there, period,” Studley said. “It’s bad for business … but we all live in this community together, and we all have to share it together, so we have to work together and compromise on some things. I think taking the refrigerator away was not a good compromise, but we're past that now, so we have to find a new one.”
Clark said however outdated an ordinance might be, the city does have to enforce existing ordinances while they are in effect. Both Hall and Studley said they do not blame Code Enforcement for their role in removing the fridge, but do wish it would have been handled differently.
While the fridge is still around and available, it does not have the 24/7 access it had while it was on Main Street, something advocates say is a problem.
“That 24/7 accessibility thing is a really big necessity,” said Ashley Creed, director of mutual aid with the Red Dirt Collective. “For instance, (the day shelter at) Food and Shelter closes (at 4p.m.), and then the night shelter doesn't open till (7 p.m.), so you've got a gap there where people don't have access to things they need, such as cold water in a heat wave. Also, it's nice to have fridges available in addition to the dry pantry, because some things have to stay cold to be safe to consume, so it filled that need as well.”
Creed said if the city is going to do something about the community fridge, it needs to act soon, because people relied on the resource.
“Yes, we're talking about the unhoused community, but we're also talking about people who might be food insecure for other reasons, including families and children even,” she said. “I think we have to remember that.”
Heiple said she hopes the City Council listens to the community's needs and passes the amendment that allows for community fridges.
“There's always going to be somebody who has no food in their home,” Heiple said. “ …So it's my hope that we as a community can advocate for legal change to the city council just like we do at the state level and at the federal level.”
The road to change
Changing the city ordinance that makes it illegal for unattended appliances to be left outside is not a quick fix — the amendment has to go through numerous committees, a study session and multiple readings before the council can vote on it.
But Clark said she hopes to fast track the amendment so the fridge can be back up and operational at its original location as quickly as possible.
The new ordinance would allow for community fridges with some guidelines — the fridge must be secured to the ground, must be on private property and must have someone regulating it throughout the day.
“I'm excited to move this forward, which I believe is a long-term solution because it takes out the ability of people who just don't want it there to complain, which then forces the city to use the ordinances appropriately, which is crazy,” Clark said.
After the Human Rights Commission meeting, Clark said she believes changing this ordinance is something that must get done to better life for all Norman residents, not just some.
“It's incredibly important ... because it's a need right now,” Clark said. “As you can see, we have volunteers that are ready to do the work for the people who need it. So, I'm excited to create a legal way for this important key resource to function and serve Norman residents.”