Cleveland County residents struggling to pay rent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for rental assistance through a county allocation.
County leaders are urging those who are 18 years old and over to check out the Emergency Rent Assistance portal and fill out an application if they experienced a job or income loss due to COVID-19.
According to the county, if one received no other federal funds for the same purpose, accrued rent and utility expenses after March 13, 2020, and can prove a financial need along with the following criteria, they may qualify:
Financial hardship due to COVID-19.
Demonstrate a housing risk such as a past due or eviction notice.
Past due utility notices.
Income limitation at or below 80% area median income (around $41,000).
Of the over $6 million in rent and utility assistance announced in May, Cleveland County still has over $4 million in ERA available, with more coming from a second round of funds yet to be received from the Federal Government.
Cleveland County Commissioner Harold Harolson said although jobs are opening back up, some still need help moving forward.
“We want to get the word out that this money is still available to those who need help with back rent and utility bills due to a loss of income from COVID-19,” Harolson said.
Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland said Judge Napoli, who handles the eviction docket, is seeing the ERA program help many residents and “sole proprietor rental landlords [who] are suffering from income losses.”
Joy Hampton, public information officer for Cleveland County, said employment status is neither a requirement nor a barrier to receive rent and emergency assistance.
Requirements do include being a renter in the state, having a COVID-related direct or indirect financial hardship and a risk of housing instability.
The county contracted with Community CARES Partners to help with the application process and distribute funds.
To apply and view a full list of guidelines, visit www.okcommunitycares.org/application. The portal is operational Tuesday through Saturday with scheduled maintenance every Sunday and Monday.
As of Aug. 5, 21,826 families have applied for ERA, 9,986 families were awarded, 502 were denied and 11,338 are still in progress. CCP has received applications from all 77 counties in the state.