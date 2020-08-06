The City of Norman has launched a CARES Act program to help with utility and rent payments for those who experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a prepared statement reads.
Of more than $500,000 received in the Community Development Block Grant for coronavirus relief, $376,688 will go to rent and utility assistance, The Transcript reported in June.
“The program is targeted to help households that have been directly affected by a significant loss or lapse of earned income directly attributed to the coronavirus pandemic,” the city’s statement reads. “To qualify, applicants must currently live in Norman and have an income of 80 percent or below of the Median Family Income for Norman, which varies depending on household size.”
Qualifying incomes are:
· $41,650 for a one-person household
· $47,600 for a two-person household
· $53,550 for a three-person household
· $59,500 for a four-person household
· $64,300 for a five-person household
· $69,050 for a six-person household
· $73,800 for a seven-person household
· $78,550 for an eight-person household
Applicants who receive rental assistance, including Section 8, Public Housing, Supportive Services for Veteran Families [SSVF] or Continuum of Care [CoC] Permanent Supportive Housing are ineligible for this program, the city’s statement shows. However, an adjustment to rental subsidy by these providers is available due to a reduction of income.
The assistance comes at the same time the city will resume utility shutoffs this week.
“In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Norman paused terminations on delinquent water, sewer and trash utility accounts in May,” the statement reads. “Beginning this week, terminations will resume on accounts that have not paid per the city’s policy for collection. Under the policy for unpaid accounts, a late payment notice is sent 10 days after the bill due date, then the account is charged 10% of the outstanding bill, and after 75 days from the due date, the service is subject to termination for nonpayment.”
Payment arrangements are still accepted by calling 405-366-5320. Questions about the CBDG program should be directed by email to CDBG.Rent@normanok.gov or by phone 405-307-7213. More information on the program is found at normanok.gov under the website’s planning and community development page.
