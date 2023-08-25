Rep. Sherrie Conley (R-Newcastle) has announced that she will not seek re-election in 2024.
Conley, whose District 20 includes sections of Cleveland and McClain counties, had come under fire in early August with remarks made about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
In an interview with nonprofit news service The Frontier, Conley was talking about the controversial House Bill 1775, which prohibits teaching about race and gender in ways that could make children feel guilt. Opponents of HB 1775 said it could prevent Oklahoma educators from teaching the real history of events like the Tulsa Race Massacre when white Tulsans destroyed the Greenwood District, a prosperous Black neighborhood.
“It’s just a terrible tragedy in our state, and whether or not it was actually racism that caused the thoughts of the people that started it — we can try to speculate but to know for sure, I don’t think that we can,” Conley had told The Frontier.
She later apologized and sent out a statement she said was to clarify her comments.
“The Tulsa Race Massacre is a well-established and tragic part of Oklahoma history. My comments were in no way meant to downplay the horror of this event nor to say that it did not have anything to do with race,” she wrote. “It is a well-established historical fact that the Tulsa Race Massacre was motivated by race. I was attempting to convey that I can never know another individual’s true intent because I cannot think their thoughts, nor was I alive during the time this event happened. I would like to apologize for any hurt caused by my statements; that was never my intent.”
On Thursday, Conley said serving District 20 had been the honor of her life.
“I have had amazing successes and incredible challenges, which I know will allow me to continue to serve the state of Oklahoma and the communities I represent as I move into my next chapter,” Conley said in the press release.
The press release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives, said Conley, who was a former teacher, had prioritized education outcomes as well as “fighting against sexually explicit content in schools, and fighting for parental rights.”
“As God leads me to my next assignment, I look back on my time in office and am so grateful to the voters that allowed me to speak for them for the last five years,” Conley said in the release. “As it always has been, my focus is on the students of our great state and providing them with the opportunities to have the bright and successful future they deserve.”
Conley was elected in 2018 and re-elected twice.
“Thank you to the amazing people of House District 20, the people from across the state and my amazing colleagues for your prayers, encouragement and support over the last five years and that I know will continue in the last year of my tenure,” she said. “I have been truly blessed.”
