OKLAHOMA CITY — There’s nobody like Markwayne Mullin, a close friend says.
When his father ordered him to build a barbed wire fence on the family farm when he was in seventh grade, Mullin had no idea how to build it, nor the desire to drive more poles than necessary into the tough Oklahoma soil.
“We used a tree and just went that direction then put a post,” laughed his lifelong friend Daniel Ice. “(His father) didn’t say to make it straight. He just said he wanted that pasture fenced, so he got a fence.”
That zig-zagging fence still stands decades later.
When he learned that Americans were trapped in Afghanistan as the 20-year war was ending, Mullin attempted his own clandestine rescue, leading to allegations that he threatened the Tajikistan ambassador and was traveling with large amounts of cash. Mullin in a fund-raising letter later accused President Joe Biden’s administration of trying to kill him by revealing his location. He later changed to say the administration “nearly got me killed.”
“You realize that your biggest threat is not the Taliban,” Mullin said in an interview recently. “It’s your own country, it’s your own administration.”
While most of his colleagues hid when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Mullin stood just behind armed police officers, trying to reason with rioters who had broken the glass windows to the House Chamber.
“He’s different than anybody else for sure,” said Ice, a Norman resident, who has known Mullin since they were both children. “There is no other one like him.”
His friends are not at all surprised that Mullin, who has served eastern Oklahoma in the U.S. House for a decade, has his sights set on the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. They said Mullin rarely loses when he sets his mind to something, in large part because he’ll outwork all opponents and give everything that interests him 100%.
Those who know Mullin best describe him as driven and an incredibly hard worker who is always willing to roll up his sleeves and do whatever needs to be done — even if his tactics are different than expected.
He’s always had a streak of daredevil in him, with a past history of MMA fighting, bull riding and Jeep racing. But he’s also, friends say, a devoted family man, who adores his wife, Christie, of 25 years, and his six children, and leads a much less high-profile life back home in Westville, where he and his wife have quietly worked behind the scenes to try to make life better for Oklahoma families.
Mullin, 45, describes himself as “passionate.”
“I have a saying, you’re never going to change anything you’re willing to tolerate, and so I’m not someone who’s going to sit around and complain about something. I’m going to get involved in something,” he said. “If I’m going to take time to complain, then I’m going to take time to also do something about it.”
The owner of Mullin Plumbing, he said he first ran for the U.S. House because he was fed up with the lifelong public officials who had never had to sign the front of a paycheck.
Now he’s running for U.S. Senate because he said federal agencies and bureaucrats are running the country through presidential executive orders. The Senate has control over who heads those federal agencies. Washington D.C. politicians, meanwhile, are putting a strain on business owners.
“There has to be some accountability put in those agencies because it’s killing business owners,” Mullin said. “The government’s job was never to create jobs. It was creating an environment for entrepreneurs who create those jobs. and they’ve got it backward.”
Mullin said he’s built friendships with lawmakers from both parties, and is willing to reach across the aisle when necessary. He said he can’t accomplish anything alone in the U.S. Senate, but plans to begin work to limit the size of government his first year.
When he was first elected to the U.S. House, Mullin created and continues to lead a bipartisan workout group. Most days, the workout is written on a whiteboard.
“We don’t talk about politics,” Mullin said. “If you actually talk about politics, you have to do burpees. We get to know each other. We get to know people that way.”
However, Mullin said bipartisanship is becoming more difficult. Democrats and Republicans still have common ground, but he said he’s increasingly concerned about a movement on the Democrat side that he describes as “openly embracing socialism.”
“That’s not what our Founding Fathers envisioned,” Mullin said. “That’s changing the foundation of our country, and when you’re trying to change the foundation of our country, I can’t support that.”
But, it was his friendships with Democrats that actually led former President Donald Trump to nickname Mullin “Tough Guy.”
When President Barack Obama was in office, Mullin began sitting with his Democratic friends during the State of the Union addresses because when Democrats stood and applauded, no one would notice that he wasn’t. Mullin was still sitting in his customary spot among Democrats when Trump gave his first joint address to Congress. When Mullin gave Trump standing ovations, Trump couldn’t help but notice Mullin was the only one standing amid a sea of Democrats.
“President Trump thought that was funny, and he said a few things I won’t repeat about it, and then that’s when the whole term came in, ‘Tough Guy’,” Mullin said.
The two men bonded over that and their business backgrounds and developed a friendship. When Mullin’s son suffered a serious injury in January 2020, Trump took a special interest in the recovery and personally traveled to Bakersfield, Calif., where Mullin’s son was undergoing treatment. Mullin said Trump spent a tremendous amount of time with his son and continued to call to check on his recovery.
“That’s the side that a lot of people don’t know about him,” Mullin said. “He’s very family-oriented and has an extremely big, caring heart. I think we have that in common.”
Trump recently endorsed Mullin in the U.S. Senate race ahead of his Aug. 23 runoff against fellow Republican T.W. Shannon.
Coweta Assembly Pastor Steve Lee has known Mullin for almost 25 years. When Mullin volunteered with the church’s youth group, he would come straight from work in his company uniform, driving a Mullin Plumbing van. Sometimes a customer would have an emergency, and Mullin would have to leave.
Mullin and his wife, who are godparents to Lee’s children, were always willing to pitch in, whether that was by driving the church bus, giving youth wrestling tips or quietly donating money so that struggling families could afford to send their children to church events.
“He knows who he is,” Lee said. “He’s confident in that. I think sometimes people mistake confidence for arrogance, (but) that’s two different things. He just knows what he believes in. He’ll fight for that. He’ll fight for what is right. He really fights for his people and families.”
While Mullin now attends a church closer to home, the two remain friends and Lee said Mullin remains “super strong in his faith.”
“I know many a time when he was at the Capitol where he’s just had to step back and take some moments to pray through some things and make sure he’s doing what he feels is right,” Lee said.
A Cherokee Nation citizen, Mullin said there’s no appetite in Congress to intervene in the state’s ongoing dispute with tribal leaders regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which found that large swaths of Oklahoma remain reservation land.
“It’s not a good situation we found ourselves in, and it’s dividing the state,” Mullin said of the dispute.
He said Congress would never choose between tribes or between the tribes and the governor.
“It will never move, so what has to happen with McGirt is we are all going to need to come together for the best of Oklahoma,” Mullin said. “That means that everybody’s gotta give a little, because at the end of the day, I get that the tribes are sovereign, but every tribal member that lives in Oklahoma is also Oklahoman.”
