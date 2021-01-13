Republican Congressman Tom Cole, who represents Norman and the rest of Oklahoma’s 4th District, joined with Oklahoma’s congressional delegation in voting against impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time on Wednesday.
Despite their objection, the president was impeached in a bipartisan rebuke in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 10 Republican representatives chose to denounce Trump and voted to impeach the president Wednesday.
Cole said Wednesday he believes that impeaching Trump will only further divide the country.
“After the terrifying and traumatic attack that took place at the United States Capitol just a week ago, the American people desperately need to see hope and healing on our nation’s horizon,” Cole said in a statement. “Impeaching President Donald Trump, who has conceded the election and will leave office in a week, is not the answer.
“.... While I realize that emotions are running high and fear is a very real enemy right now, that does not provide cause for the House to abandon the institutional process for bringing the grave matter of impeachment to the floor. Such serious action should only come after fully reviewing and investigating all the facts, engaging expert witnesses and providing due process to the accused.”
Cole, who is the ranking Republican on the House Rules Committee, spoke in depth on the House floor about his opposition to impeaching Trump with such little time left in the president’s term which ends on Jan. 20, 2021.
“I can think of no action the House can take that is more likely to further divide the American people than the action we are contemplating today,” Cole said on the floor. “Emotions are clearly running high, and political divisions have never been more apparent in my lifetime. We desperately need to seek a path toward healing for the American people.”
Cole pushed for other remedies to the situation that, in his view, would not further divide the country.
“I do not think impeachment is a wise course, Mr. Speaker,” he said. “I would urge my friends in the majority to reconsider. There is still time to choose a different path, one that leads to reconciliation and hope for better and brighter days.”
Although he is against Trump’s impeachment, Cole said that those responsible for the insurrection at the Capitol need to be held accountable for their actions.
“Indeed, the president must also realize that his words carry meaning and accept responsibility for them,” Cole said in a statement. “I hope that is a lesson every elected official remembers.”
Cole was one of many Republicans who voted to object to the Electoral College certification Jan. 6 after the insurrection at the Capitol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.