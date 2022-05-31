Local banker Chuck Thompson will replace Mayor-Elect Larry Heikkila on the county’s Excise and Equalization boards.
Thompson was sworn in Thursday by Judge Lori Walkley as the Cleveland County judiciary’s appointment to the three-member excise board, a statement shows.
“As a lifetime resident of Cleveland County, it is an honor to be appointed as a member of the excise board,” he said. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of our county.”
Bonny Green was elected chair of the Excise Board at the meeting, and Sid Porter was elected vice chair, the statement reads.
Excise board members also serve on the equalization board. The excise board approves county department budgets, while the equalization board settles disputes on the taxable value of property, according to the list of duties and responsibilities of non-elected officials.
Heikkila defeated Mayor Breea Clark in the April runoff, but will not be sworn in until the first Tuesday in July, when his four-year term begins.
He promised voters he would resign from county board seats that could have a conflict of interest in his duties as mayor.
Heikkila resigned as trustee on the Cleveland County Industrial Authority on May 10, when Andy Sherrer was appointed as his replacement.