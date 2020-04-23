Sen. Elizabeth Warren revealed Thursday that her brother, Donald Reed Herring, died in Oklahoma this Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Herring, Warren's oldest brother and a Newcastle resident, died six days after being moved to intensive care at Norman Regional Hospital, the Boston Globe reported this morning. He was 86.
The Massachusetts senator confirmed her brother's death in a series of tweets Thursday, writing that Herring "was charming and funny, a natural leader."
"I'm grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close," Warren tweeted. "I'll miss you dearly my brother."
Warren shared that her brother joined the Air Force at 19, and spent years in the military, including five-and-a-half years on and off in Vietnam. According to the Boston Globe, Herring — who attended the University of Oklahoma but did not graduate — flew nearly 300 combat missions in Vietnam.
The Boston Globe reported that Herring had been diagnosed with cancer several years ago, and was hospitalized with pneumonia this February.
Herring was then moved to an unidentified rehabilitation facility, where he received a positive test for COVID-19, according to the Boston Globe. He died after being moved to Norman Regional's ICU.
Herring, Warren and their two brothers were raised in Norman and Oklahoma City. During her 2020 presidential campaign, Warren spoke frequently of her brothers and Oklahoma upbringing.
"What made [Herring] extra special was his smile — quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him," Warren tweeted Thursday.
