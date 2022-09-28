OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing has been ranked as one of the best undergraduate Bachelor of Science in nursing programs for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.
“We are proud of the Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing U.S. News and World Report ranking,” said Julie Hoff, OU College of Nursing dean. “For over a century, the College of Nursing has provided excellence in nursing education, and we continue to flourish as we prepare the next generation of nurses, advance practice nurses, nurse leaders and nurse scientists. We are committed to revolutionizing nursing education, research and practice to elevate the profession, drive health equity and improve health outcomes.”
U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, surveyed 681 nursing programs that met the criteria in spring and summer 2022, ranking the Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing as No. 51 out of more than 680 schools.
The rankings are based on the average of scores from surveys of deans and other senior faculty members at nursing schools.
To be considered, schools must have bachelor’s level accreditation by either the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing and must have recently awarded at least 40 BSN degrees.
Founded in 1911, the Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing is Oklahoma’s largest nursing school with five locations in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton, Duncan and Norman.
For more information, visit nursing.ouhsc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.