A former University of Oklahoma student who sued a former university vice president for sexual assault and battery has settled his case, The Oklahoman reports.
Former OU student Levi Hilliard has accepted a financial settlement in his case against Tripp Hall, OU’s former vice president of development, according to The Oklahoman.
The newspaper reported that Hilliard has asked a Cleveland County district court judge to dismiss his civil suit against Hall.
Hilliard filed civil suit against Hall in Cleveland County district court in June 2019, alleging that on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018, Hall touched his buttocks, pinched his nipples and kissed him, all without consent.
At the time of the alleged assaults, Hilliard worked at on-campus restaurant the University Club, and Hall was still employed by the university. Hall was terminated from his vice president position in late 2018.
Hilliard’s suit also implicated OU's Board of Regents, alleging that the board acted negligently in retaining Hall after he made advances on Hilliard.
According to The Oklahoman, while further details of the financial settlement are confidential, OU did not pay anything. Hall and Hilliard’s lawyers both confirmed to The Oklahoman that the case is resolved.
Three former OU students, including Hilliard, have publicly accused Hall of sexual misconduct or assault, allegations which Hall has denied via his legal representation. One of the former students has an active lawsuit against Hall in Cleveland County district court, alleging that Hall befriended and then sexually assaulted him in January 2019.
Hall, along with former OU President David Boren, has been under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation since early 2019.
Boren is accused of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred while he was university president. The former university president has also denied the allegations against him.
Neither Hall nor Boren has been charged with any crimes. The two longtime friends and colleagues worked together at OU from 1994, when Boren became university president, until 2018, when Boren retired from the presidency.
Boren resigned from his teaching and president emeritus positions with the university in June 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.