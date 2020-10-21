The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report is urging Oklahoma universities to continue their mitigation behaviors to ensure no future outbreak.
According to the U.S House’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Cases, the Task Force called upon “11 states — including Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Tennessee — to ‘dramatically increase testing at universities to quickly find and quarantine on-campus cases and prevent spread in surrounding community.’”
Dr.Dale Bratzler, chair of the University of Oklahoma’s Health Sciences Center department of health administration and policy, said OU did 15,000 tests in the first nine weeks of the semester.
“We’ve done a lot of tests, now is it enough? That’s the question,” Bratzler said. “I wish all of us had the easy ability to do a lot more tests on campus of students, staff and faculty. Part of the challenge has been the cost of testing.”
On average, OU is spending about $100 per test, Bratzler said. So, doing those 15,000 tests cost the university about $1.5 million, he said.
“We are very much interested in waiting for broad availability of inexpensive tests that can be done often, which I think will allow us to do a lot more surveillance,” Bratzler said. “ … Any student, staff or faculty can come get a test done whenever they want.”
The university also has done sampling of wastewater to survey possible outbreaks of COVID-19, Bratzler said.
“We have not seen any outbreaks since the first week of September,” he said.
Bratzler said the university is seeing transmission of COVID-19 happening most in two ways.
“Any time we have a positive student, we do the best we can to figure out where they got exposed. There are two scenarios that come up by far the most common,” Bratzler said. “The first is a roommate, somebody that they live with. Interestingly, that is more common off campus than on campus. … The second one is off campus activities — going to restaurants, bars, events where people aren’t wearing masks.”
Bratzler said the university considers itself “very fortunate” that Norman officials have implemented mask mandates and capacity regulations within the city.
On July 8, the city’s first mask mandate required all customers and employees wear a face covering at any area of public offering. This mandate was amended on Sept. 22 to include both public and private property where more than 25 people were gathered.
“Starting in March, we have been responding to the situation based on input from health experts and have made adjustments as more information is known about the virus,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said. “We believe our proactive approach has helped slow the spread in our community, and the city will continue to respond to the ever-evolving situation to protect the health and safety of our residents.”
Although the city has mandates in place, OU — unlike some other universities across the nation — does not have any regulations in place for students off campus.
“OU expects all of its community members to be mindful of their behaviors, which have the potential to undo the immense work and mitigation measures being implemented on- and off-campus,” OU spokesperson Kesha Keith said. “ … Though OU cannot be responsible for imposing its COVID policies on private, off-campus gatherings or events, the university strongly encourages individuals to wear face masks in public and to avoid congregating in large groups that inhibit social distancing. The university will continue to monitor [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and COVID-19 positivity rates and make changes as appropriate.”
The W.H. Coronavirus Task Force report also recommended Oklahoma “work with rural communities to demonstrate how real the disease is in their communities.”
Bratzler pointed out that the virus is spreading much more rapidly in the rural counties of the state than in the metro areas. Big cities who have implemented mask mandates in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Cleveland counties.
“The actual number of cases might be higher, but the actual population base spread is higher in many rural counties than it is in many other places like Norman, Oklahoma City and others,” Bratzler said.
According to data provided by OU Health Sciences Center, over the last seven days the top three counties with the most spread of COVID-19 last week were Okfuskee County, which has 103.6 daily cases per 100,000 people; Beckham County, which has 75.9 daily cases per 100,000 people; and Okmulgee County, which has 52.7 daily cases per 100,000 people.
The same data over the same time shows Oklahoma’s three largest counties don’t even crack the top 20 in the state. Oklahoma County has seen 24.9 daily cases per 100,000 people; Tulsa County has seen 25.6 daily cases per 100,000 people; and Cleveland County has seen 30 daily cases per 100,000 people.
The W.H report also said that mitigation efforts “must be strengthened,” especially in areas that have seen an increase in cases, test positivity and new admissions.
“These should include mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene, avoiding crowds in public and social gatherings in private, and ensuring flu immunizations,” the W.H report reads.
Bratzler said he is a proponent of a statewide mask mandate.
“Everyone uses the excuse that we can’t enforce [a mandate}.Well, there are ways to enforce them. But again, a majority of people, if there is a mandate, they’ll do it,” Bratzler said.
He said that everybody now knows how the virus is spread. People just have to start taking it seriously as well.
“We know the hotspots, we know where people tend to get this infection and it’s those places where you’re indoors around a lot of people and they’re not wearing masks,” he said. “Places like bars, restaurants and gyms we know are places where people get infected. So we can reduce the infection rate if, for instance, in gyms people were required to wear a mask. …. We’re not asking people to do things that can’t be done.”
According to the W.H report, Oklahoma ranks 11 in new cases per 100,000 population and for the first time ever is in the red zone for test positivity, meaning 10% or more of every test is a positive one, OK ranks seventh in that statistic.
Transcript Staff Writer Emma Keith contributed to this report.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.