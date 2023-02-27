A tornado touched down on the south side of Norman on Sunday night, causing damage to structures, power lines, trees and vehicles, according to news reports.
The city of Norman reported 12 injuries caused by the conditions, and the Red Cross opened a shelter at the 12th Avenue Recreation Center, 1701 12th Ave.
TV news outlets reported that the tornado touched down just east of the University of Oklahoma campus near Highway 9 and 24th Ave. SE, where significant damage was reported.
The tornado, described as a "massive mesocyclone," continued northeast, traveling north of Lake Thunderrbird, before continuing to nearly Meeker before running out of power.
Thousands across parts of Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, are without power after strong winds, some reaching 80 miles per hour or higher, moved across the state.
Reports have the number of confirmed tornadoes in Oklahoma on Sunday night as 15.
This is a developing story.
